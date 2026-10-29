No test needed! Ancelotti crowns Alisson world's best while leaving him out of Brazil squad

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains his undisputed first choice despite being left out of November's friendlies. Ancelotti emphasized that the upcoming matches serve purely to test younger stoppers.

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Ancelotti rests Alisson for November international window

Carlo Ancelotti opted to leave Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker out of Brazil's 26-man squad for upcoming friendly fixtures against Japan and Singapore. Instead, the Italian coach named Bento, Lucas Perri, and Coritiba youngster Morisco as his three goalkeepers.

The decision allows the coaching staff to evaluate depth options between the posts.

Ancelotti reassured supporters that Alisson's standing as Brazil's primary goalkeeper remains completely unquestioned.

Manager crowns Liverpool star as world's top keeper

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti praised Alisson's proven track record while outlining his selection logic. "We don't need to test Alisson, we know him very well. He's the best goalkeeper," Ancelotti declared unequivocally.

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"When the Copa America starts, he'll be called up. Like Alisson, all the others will be."

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"Now is the time to look at, renew, and develop the young players," the manager added.

Opportunities open up for Bento, Perri, and Morisco

With Alisson rested, Al-Nassr's Bento, Torino's Lucas Perri, and Coritiba's Morisco will compete for starting spots during the Singapore tour.

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Ancelotti stressed that building international experience for backup goalkeepers is vital for squad resilience.

The coaching staff will monitor all three stoppers closely across both upcoming matches.

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Alisson maintains focus on Liverpool domestic commitments

Alisson will remain with Liverpool during the international break, avoiding long-distance travel to Southeast Asia.

The goalkeeper will return to the Selecao setup when competitive fixtures resume.

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Brazil kick off their tour against Japan on November 14.