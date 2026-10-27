Is it a UFO?! Carabao Cup clash brought to a halt as drone spotted hovering above stadium and police step in

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Arsenal's Carabao Cup encounter with Fleetwood Town was hit by a bizarre delay on Tuesday evening as an unauthorised drone forced officials to suspend play. The fourth-round fixture was only minutes old when the mystery object was spotted, leading to concerns over safety at Highbury Stadium.

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Highbury mystery halts cup action

The Carabao Cup often provides unexpected drama, but few could have predicted the scenes that unfolded during Arsenal's trip to Fleetwood Town. Just moments after the first whistle, the game was brought to a sudden standstill as a mysterious drone began hovering directly above the field of play.

The League Two side were enjoying a momentous occasion against the Premier League giants, yet the focus quickly shifted from the pitch to the sky as players and fans alike looked on in total bewilderment. Referee Michael Salisbury was forced to take immediate action, halting the proceedings in the eighth minute to consult with stadium safety officials and both coaching staffs.

The atmosphere at Highbury Stadium, which had been electric prior to kick-off, turned to one of confusion as the delay stretched on for nearly ten minutes. While the players remained on the grass initially, trying to maintain their fitness levels by passing the ball around, the referee eventually ordered both sets of squads to head toward the touchline while the situation was assessed. According to SkySports, some onlookers even joked about the presence of alien life as the unidentified flying object remained stationary above one of the stands, creating a scene rarely witnessed in professional English football.





Police intervene to restore order

Security protocols were immediately activated as Fleetwood Town officials confirmed that the drone was not an authorised piece of equipment used by the club or the broadcasting teams. The situation required a swift response from local authorities to ensure that the match could safely continue without further interruption.

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It was reported by The Sun that the police had to step in and inform the match officials that they had successfully located the operator of the device, which allowed the game to resume once the safety of the airspace was guaranteed.

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The delay lasted approximately eight minutes in total, a period during which the crowd entertained themselves with various chants regarding the aerial visitor. As the drone eventually flew away from the stadium perimeter, the tension dissipated, and the focus returned to the David versus Goliath battle on the pitch. Play was eventually restarted with a drop-ball, as confirmed by Sky Sports, once the all-clear was given by the ground safety officer.

Arteta and Arsenal remain focused

Despite the distraction, Mikel Arteta’s side had to maintain their concentration against a Fleetwood team that had reached the fourth round without conceding a single goal in the competition. Before the match, the Gunners boss had emphasised the importance of respecting the opposition, stating: "Our reputation, our pride, everything is in play. So every time you play a football match, and especially against a team in a different division, respect the game, respect every opponent because they deserve that, and then try to win and try to play a bit better than them," in a report by The Independent.

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The Spaniard continued his assessment of the tie by highlighting the inherent dangers of cup football, adding: "We know the risk, and in football, things can get very equal the moment you are able to match certain things, and that's why our basics and habits have to be through the roof to be able to win the game."