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Almugera Kabar endured a nightmare debut for Borussia Dortmund’s first team and came close to leaving several times. Dortmund loaned the 20-year-old to NEC Nijmegen in the summer, but his move has gone badly wrong.

Almugera Kabar has made 28 competitive appearances at professional level. Yet his senior career has struggled to get going.

The 20-year-old won the World Cup and European Championship with Germany’s under-17s in 2023, but has since endured several setbacks. The first came in late October 2024, when he made his Bundesliga debut at 18.

The left-back came on in the 68th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat away to FC Augsburg. He was booked three minutes later, then sent off for a second yellow card with the final action of the match, in the ninth minute of added time.

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Kabar made his first start for Dortmund the following January. By then, the club’s injury crisis under coach Nuri Sahin had reached extraordinary proportions. He played at left-back in a back four with Yannik Lührs, normally Kabar’s team-mate in Dortmund’s under-23s, and Julian Ryerson at centre-back. Leverkusen had scored three times after 19 minutes. Kabar was completely overwhelmed.

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Almugera Kabar came close to leaving Dortmund several times

Under Sahin’s successor Niko Kovac, Kabar played just 25 more first-team minutes across two substitute appearances. Even so, the Bremen-born player attracted strong interest in every transfer window, as Antonios Papadopoulos had before him, and came close to leaving several times.

Shortly after the Leverkusen debacle, AC Milan reportedly showed interest. Dortmund moved quickly, giving Kabar his first professional contract, a three-year deal, in February 2025. That summer, several clubs from the Bundesliga, Italy, England’s second tier and Scotland were said to be interested. A move to Brentford FC nearly materialised, with a remarkable €20 million transfer fee discussed.

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Reports suggested Borussia would only let Kabar leave if he agreed to a loan without an option to buy. The club chose not to take the money, as they had that same summer with Soumalia Coulibaly and Youssoufa Moukoko, a sign of how highly they valued Kabar.

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Why did Almugera Kabar’s move from Dortmund to HSV fall through?

“This is not an easy situation for me,” he said a year ago in November, when he had played exclusively for Dortmund’s second team. Soon afterwards, he arrived at HSV for a medical. But a minor knee injury emerged and the loan fell through at the last moment. He apparently would not have been fit enough until mid-March.

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The five-cap Germany under-20 international, who joined Dortmund in 2019, finally secured his first loan move in the last transfer window. NEC Nijmegen, the surprise club sitting third in the Dutch Eredivisie, signed Kabar for a year, reportedly without an option to buy.

After just a few months in the eastern Dutch province of Gelderland, Kabar has proved anything but the “valuable addition” Nijmegen technical director Carlos Aalbers thought he had signed.

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Almugera Kabar and Nijmegen fall well short of expectations

Kabar cannot shoulder all the blame. Nijmegen delighted fans with refreshing attacking football under coach Dick Schreuder last year, but have struggled this season. After 13 matchdays, they have just three wins and sit 12th on 14 points, only four points above the relegation play-off place.

Significant injury problems, particularly at the start of the season, initially gave Kabar opportunities. By the sixth matchday, he had made four appearances, including two starts. But he, the defence and the team as a whole struggled.

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His low point, perhaps of the entire loan, came just days after he played the full 90 minutes in a poor performance against promoted SC Cambuur, a 3-0 defeat. Nijmegen travelled to Juventus Turin for their Europa League opener after Bodö/Glimt had comfortably knocked them out of Champions League qualifying, 3-1 and 3-0.

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“Failed completely”: Almugera Kabar’s Juventus debacle

Kabar started but played even worse than his team-mates as Nijmegen lost 5-0. They trailed 3-0 at half-time, with Kabar involved in conceding two goals. For the third, his poorly timed sliding tackle gave away a penalty and helped Nick Woltemade score his first goal for the Old Lady.

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The oldest Dutch football magazine, Voetbal International, gave Kabar 3 out of 10, by far NEC’s lowest rating. Regional newspaper De Gelderlander wrote: “What Schreuder absolutely must not continue doing is playing Almugera Kabar. The defender has been NEC’s weakest link for weeks and still cannot cope with the standard at all. Yet Schreuder keeps giving him a starting place. That is incomprehensible.” De Telegraaf said Kabar had “failed completely” against Juventus.

Coach Schreuder went further, publicly criticising his loan player. “Why do I keep picking Kabar? Because I have no other choice,” he said, adding: “He is having a very hard time. We can all see that. The lad has only just arrived and he has to play. We simply haven’t got things under control in defence yet.”

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Almugera Kabar has not played since the Juventus debacle

TV pundit Gertjan Verbeek, a former coach at Nürnberg and Bochum, criticised Schreuder on ESPN. “That is devastating for this player. He only has experience in the third division and is now being thrown in at the deep end,” said the 64-year-old. “For the first goal, he lets his opponent run past him; there is no support at all. That is connected to Schreuder’s system.” Former professional Kees Luijckx agreed: “What Schreuder says may be true, but you should never say it out loud. As a player, I would not want to come to training the next day. You are basically left somewhat to fend for yourself.”

Schreuder has since left Kabar out. He had used the left-footed player on the right of a back three, and Nijmegen conceded 11 goals across Kabar’s three starts. Since then, Schreuder has brought him on just once, in the second minute of added time during a 1-1 Europa League draw with Levski Sofia. In the league, Kabar has been an unused substitute nine times in a row.

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Competition for places has increased, with Schreuder now having considerably more defensive options. The club also acted after Kabar’s performance in Turin. Just 11 days later, they invited former Leverkusen player Mitchel Bakker, who was without a club after his contract with Atalanta Bergamo was terminated, to train with them during a six-day camp in Spain.

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Will Dortmund end Almugera Kabar’s loan early?

In early October, the 26-year-old signed a contract until the end of the season. He can play in Kabar’s positions and on the left of midfield. After four games, Bakker has already played just over half as many minutes as Kabar. In his first start, a 3-2 win in Utrecht that gave Nijmegen their first league victory since the end of August (!), Bakker played the full 90 minutes and set up the opening goal.

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Just eight games and 320 minutes into his time in the Netherlands, Kabar’s prospects look bleak. Nijmegen have another eight matches before the end of the year. If he remains out of the picture, Dortmund will have to consider ending the loan early.

Even then, Kabar would be a long way from establishing himself somewhere, earning trust and getting regular playing time. That looks unlikely at Dortmund, too. Ramy Bensebaini’s expiring contract may not be renewed next summer, but with Daniel Svensson, Maximilian Beier and the recently signed Kaua Prates, who cost a substantial fee, Dortmund have other plans for the future.

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Almugera Kabar: His professional career at a glance