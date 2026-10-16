"The fact that he has established himself abroad is really remarkable and has obviously helped him develop," the former striker told ran.

Tresoldi's hat-trick in Club Brugge's 4-3 win over Inter Milan has made him the talk of the town. He has also added even more physicality and confidence this season. "The fact that he is also scoring in the Champions League is an important sign that he can compete at the highest international level, and not just in the Belgian league," Bierhoff explained, adding: "If he keeps going like this, he can certainly solve the striker problem in the Germany national team."

Bierhoff would "of course like" Tresoldi to commit his future to Germany. With his roots, the 22-year-old could also play for either the Italy or Argentina national team. Both associations, as well as the DFB, have courted Tresoldi in the past, but he has yet to make a decision. First, he wants to take his time and play in the European Under-21 Championship with Germany.

"That's why I think no time should be lost," Bierhoff said. "But as far as I know, the DFB are already in contact with him." The DFB need "every talent, especially up front", he added. Tresoldi, however, must make the decision "not just on sporting grounds, but with his heart".

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Why is Nicolo Tresoldi also eligible to play for Italy and Argentina?

Born in Cagliari on Sardinia, the former Hannover player has an Italian father and an Argentinian mother. He moved to Lower Saxony with his family at 13 and eventually became a professional at Hannover 96. Tresoldi acquired German citizenship through naturalisation in 2022.

Alongside his national team decision, Tresoldi looks likely to take the next step at club level in the near future. Persistent rumours about a move to a top club had already circulated in the summer. Borussia Dortmund, among others, are said to have signalled interest if Serhou Guirassy leaves the club.

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Nicolo Tresoldi: Move to dream club AC Milan?

Around the time of Brugge's match against Inter, his father Emanuele also revealed that his son's heart belongs to AC Milan. "He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato — and it was impossible to dissuade him," he said, ruling out a move to the Nerazzurri for that reason: "I'm not sure he would accept it. His feelings as a fan could prevail. His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt."

Former Rossoneri striker Bierhoff can see Tresoldi moving to the Italian metropolis soon. The youngster has the potential "to play successfully at such a big, internationally renowned club". But Bierhoff made clear: "AC Milan are not currently the international top team I had the chance to play for back then."