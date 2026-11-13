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Oliver Maywurm
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“Can play wherever he wants”: Ajax boss raves about Marc-Andre ter Stegen

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Ajax Amsterdam technical director Jordi Cruijff is particularly pleased with the signing of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"Ter Stegen can play wherever he wants, but he still has the ambition to play for Ajax," Cruijff told Ajax Showtime. "Those are great transfers."

Ajax signed ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona until the end of the current season. The German international goalkeeper remains under contract with Barcelona until 2028. The Dutch club officially completed the high-profile signing at the beginning of August.

Although the 34-year-old faced criticism at times initially, he has since impressed with consistently strong performances. Ter Stegen has made 16 appearances for Ajax so far, and the club have put themselves in contention for the Eredivisie title. The record champions sit third, just one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

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Special praise for ter Stegen: "He drives me crazy"

"Ter Stegen drives me crazy in training," Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare recently told Het Laatste Nieuws , singling out the new goalkeeper for praise. "Sometimes it's incredibly frustrating to watch him save one shot after another. It makes you want to hit him."

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At Barcelona, ter Stegen had no prospect of playing regularly, with Joan Garcia firmly established in goal for the Spanish champions. Seeking playing time, ter Stegen joined Girona on loan for the second half of last season, but soon suffered a thigh injury and could not make a case for a place at the World Cup.

Now firmly established as an Ajax starter again, ter Stegen has also regained that status in the national team for the time being. New Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has declared him the DFB team's number one for now, and ter Stegen will make his 46th international appearance against Serbia in the Nations League on Friday evening.

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

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