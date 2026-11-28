Share Follow GOAL on Google

Callum Wilson has challenged Brentford to secure silverware or European qualification after his clinical double condemned Manchester United to a humiliating 4-0 defeat. The result marks a disastrous Old Trafford debut for Mauricio Pochettino, whose side remain mired in the Premier League relegation zone after another defensive collapse.

Advertisement

Wilson leads the charge at Old Trafford

Brentford striker Wilson was the architect of Manchester United's downfall on Saturday, netting twice in a dominant first-half display that left the Old Trafford faithful in stunned silence. The experienced forward opened his account for the season in the 19th minute, showing sharp predatory instincts to ghost between two static defenders and convert Dango Ouattara's clever pass.

The visitors' second goal arrived just 13 minutes later, again exposing the fragility of Pochettino's backline. Mikkel Damsgaard provided the vision with a pinpoint pass that carved the United defence open, allowing Ouattara to once again turn provider for Wilson. The striker made no mistake with a powerful finish, effectively ending the contest before the interval. Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Wilson expressed his delight at the result, stating: 'Back-to-back 4-0, which is nice, but it comes down to the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes.'

The Bees were clinical throughout the afternoon, maintaining their composure even as the home crowd tried to rally behind their new manager. Wilson acknowledged the atmosphere but insisted the team remained focused on their own tactical plan. 'We knew that the crowd would get behind the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] and the team - it was about us playing our own game,' the forward explained. 'It was a nice moment and everyone got to celebrate at the end.'

European ambitions for the Bees

While the headlines will focus on the crisis unfolding at Manchester United, Opta statistics highlight the scale of their struggles, with the Red Devils losing consecutive league matches by a margin of at least four goals for the first time since Boxing Day 1963. Wilson, meanwhile, is looking towards a bright future for Brentford under the guidance of Keith Andrews.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wilson provided insight into the mentality driving the West London club, noting that despite their relatively small stature, they possess an elite work ethic. 'It is a smaller club that does everything to the maximum of their abilities,' he said. 'Everyone on the inside feels they belong at this level. The club's next step in their transition is to win a trophy or step up to Europe.'

Related Topics

With his strike partner Thiago currently sidelined, Wilson is determined to lead that charge, adding: 'The team work on whoever is in the positions. It was nice to get off the mark in the league for the club. In Thiago's absence, it is about taking opportunities as a striker.'

Pochettino nightmare continues

Pochettino's start at Manchester United has been far from ideal. After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw away to Sporting CP in the Champions League, before their struggles continued in the Argentine's first appearance in the Old Trafford dugout.

Advertisement

Things failed to improve after the break, as United's attempts to mount a comeback were thwarted by a combination of the woodwork and poor finishing. Youri Tielemans saw a long-range effort rattle the crossbar, while Harry Maguire had a header cleared off the line. However, any slim hopes of a recovery were extinguished when Kristoffer Ajer stabbed home from a corner, taking advantage of more static defending. The misery was compounded late on when Kevin Schade produced a delicate chip over Senne Lammens to make it 4-0.

Relegation fears mount for United

The statistics make for grim reading for the Red Devils, who have now conceded eight goals without reply in their last two outings. The defeat also leaves Manchester United languishing in 19th place with just eight points, while Brentford's victory lifts them to fifth on 20 points. United could slip to the bottom of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday.