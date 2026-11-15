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Jürgen Klopp, the Germany national team coach, wants to see a new president of the International Football Federation (FIFA) during 2027, directing sharp criticism at the current leadership under Gianni Infantino, and considering that change has become necessary after the controversy that surrounded the federation during the recent period.

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Infantino, 56, is chasing a new term in next March's elections in the Moroccan capital Rabat, facing competition from Kozo Tashima, 68, and Ramon Vega, 55, in the race for the FIFA presidency.

Klopp made no secret of his unease with the current state of affairs at FIFA, insisting the mood has firmly swung towards change. He said: "The opinion now is unanimous that change would be logical. I thought things would not get any worse after Sepp Blatter, but we have reached this point."

Football needs leadership that puts the game first rather than money, the German coach added, according to the "Sky Germany" network, pointing to people capable of shouldering the responsibility without chasing personal gain.

He went on: "There are certainly people who genuinely care about football and have no financial interests whatsoever. If one of them took on this position, it would be extremely positive."

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Those remarks land against a backdrop of controversy over Infantino's presidency this past year. It started with the FIFA Peace Prize he handed to American president Donald Trump, an award not renewed this year, and ran through a string of other decisions that raised questions about how the governing body is run.

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The Folarin Balogun incident at the 2026 World Cup only poured fuel on the fire. The United States striker saw his red card cancelled after an intervention by the American president, sharpening the criticism of FIFA and the nature of the relationship between its leadership and certain political figures.

Plans to sell shares of the World Cup rights to private sector investors stirred further unease, adding a fresh chapter to the questions over how the tournament is run and its commercial future. Calls to rethink the governing body's direction grow louder by the day.

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On the pitch, Germany head into the final round of the UEFA Nations League full of belief. A 3-1 win over Serbia leaves them poised to seal a place in the quarter-finals when they face the Netherlands tomorrow, Monday.

Klopp hailed the strength of the Dutch, 7-0 winners over Greece last Friday, and warned the clash will be a tough one. He said: "They played very lively football. It is a strong generation with huge footballing abilities. It will be a very exciting match, and we hope we can limit their threat from time to time."