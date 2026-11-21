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The call-up of Kika Nazareth to the Portugal squad has sparked a fresh row between Barcelona and the Portuguese Football Federation.

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According to Sport, Barcelona Women coach Pere Romeu has publicly voiced his displeasure at a decision by Portugal boss Francisco Neto.

Neto has named Kika Nazareth in the Portugal squad for two decisive play-off matches against Iceland, with a place at the 2027 World Cup on the line.

The problem? Kika is still injured. At the start of this month, Barcelona announced she had suffered a muscle fibre injury to the rectus femoris in her right thigh, with an estimated recovery period of four to five weeks. Portugal called her up anyway for the matches on 1 and 5 December.

"Kika Nazareth is injured and is following an individual training programme," Pere Romeu warned.

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Barcelona had kept the Portuguese Football Federation informed of every medical update on the player's condition, Romeu explained. But he made clear he didn't agree with the decision, adding regretfully: "However much communication there is, that does not mean we are in agreement."

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The club, Romeu said, had passed all the medical information to Portugal and to Kika Nazareth herself.

He was confident common sense would prevail, but insisted Kika Nazareth needs a few more weeks before she can return to group training.

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Neto sees it completely differently. The Portugal coach believes the player could be fit by the time the training camp begins, and argues that calling her up carries no unnecessary risk.

"She will be 100% ready to play with us," Neto said, though he conceded her minutes could be limited.

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He also confirmed he's in contact with Barcelona's medical staff, and that Kika will undergo fresh tests before she's cleared to return to competition.

Barcelona regard Kika Nazareth as indispensable. She has already endured several physical problems, and the club are keen to spare her another setback.

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Her medical progress will have the final word. Either way, the disagreement between Barcelona and the Portugal national team is now out in the open.