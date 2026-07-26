Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
CAF President Dr Patrice MotsepeYouTube
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

CAF issues its decision on request to increase the number of teams in the CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League
Premier League
Botola Pro
Al Ahly SC
Egypt
Morocco

Abou Rida submitted the request to the Confederation of African Football

  CAF have reached a verdict on Hany Abo Rida's proposal to expand the number of clubs competing in the CAF Champions League. Abo Rida is the president of the Egyptian Football Association.

The request split opinion across the continent, dividing supporters and opponents over a change that would force a major overhaul of the tournament's schedule.

Micky Junior, a journalist specialising in African continent news, said: "Exclusive: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Egyptian Football Association's request to increase the number of clubs participating in the CAF Champions League for the 2026/27 season."

He added: "The Egyptian Football Association has officially received CAF's response. More details will be published later."


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google