By video: World champions rock Wembley with a thrilling victory over England

World champions Spain edged a five-goal thriller against hosts England 3-2 on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium in London, in the opening round of League A fixtures in the UEFA Nations League.

Lamine Yamal struck early to open the scoring inside two minutes. He pounced on a possession error by Manchester City defender Marc Guehi, snatched the ball and raced towards the penalty area before beating goalkeeper James Trafford.

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Spain spurned a string of chances, and England made them pay. Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon levelled in the 36th minute, exchanging passes with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham on a counter-attack before advancing and firing past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Four minutes later, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane put England ahead 2-1. His header struck Real full-back Marc Cucurella and found the net after the defender failed to clear it, in the 40th minute.

The hosts won a penalty at the start of the second half, but Kane fluffed his lines. He stumbled and touched the ball with both feet, striking the crossbar in the 54th minute. That was the turning point.

Six minutes after Kane's miss, substitute Alex Baena hit back to level for Spain with a powerful strike from outside the box. The same man then turned provider, teeing up fellow substitute Mikel Oyarzabal to score the third in the 74th minute, a superb effort over Trafford that handed the visitors the win.

England threw everything forward in the closing minutes chasing an equaliser. Unai Simon saved a powerful shot from Bellingham before the referee blew for full time to confirm Spain's 3-2 victory.







