A refereeing expert says Al-Ahli were wronged in their match against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League, pointing to an incorrect decision on the pitch.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

In the 17th minute, Al-Ahli's players appealed for a penalty, claiming Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno had been fouled inside the box by Al-Qadsiah defender Jihad Zikri. The referee waved it away.

Saad Al-Kathiri, the refereeing analyst for Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah", backed the appeal. He confirmed Al-Ahli were wronged on the ball and deserved the spot-kick.

Al-Kathiri said: "A penalty for the Al-Ahli striker in the 18th minute was not awarded by the referee, and the video referee should have intervened."

He explained the reasoning behind the call: "The Al-Qadsiah defender impeded the striker inside the penalty area, and did not succeed in playing the ball."

Al-Ahli trailed by a single goal when the incident happened. By half-time, they were three goals down.

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