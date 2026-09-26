Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Saudi Arabia Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Translated by

By video: Firas Al-Buraikan embarrasses Abdullah Al-Hamdan with two goals from the first two attacks

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
F. Al-Buraikan
A. Al-Hamdan
Oman
Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahly striker shines with Saudi Arabia

Firas Al-Buraikan piled the pressure on his Al-Nassr rival Abdullah Al-Hamdan, striking twice from Saudi Arabia's first two attacks at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". The Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia striker made every touch count.

Saudi Arabia met Oman on Saturday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

Al-Buraikan broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, heading home a cross from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.

His second, and Saudi Arabia's third, arrived in the 34th minute. He exchanged passes with Sultan Mandash before unleashing a powerful strike the Omani goalkeeper could not stop.

That opener was the first goal Saudi Arabia had scored themselves in the tournament. Their only goal against Kuwait in the previous match had come off Kuwait defender Youssef Al-Haqan for an own goal.

Two genuine attacks, two goals. Al-Buraikan had managed just a few minutes off the bench against Kuwait, failing to score or threaten the goal.

Those two goals left Abdullah Al-Hamdan in an awkward spot. He had struggled against Kuwait, wasting more than one chance in front of goal.

Criticism rained down on Al-Hamdan after his display against Kuwait, and Greek head coach Georgios Donis responded by dropping him from the starting line-up against Oman and handing Al-Buraikan the shirt in his place.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google