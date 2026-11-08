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FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-CHELSEAAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

By video: Chelsea fall to the "Black Cats" on a controversial penalty

Sunderland vs Chelsea
Sunderland
Chelsea
Premier League
England

Chelsea suffer their second defeat in their last three Premier League matches

Chelsea slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Sunderland on Sunday evening in the tenth round of the Premier League.

The result left Chelsea stuck on 16 points in fifth, while Sunderland climbed to 8 points in 18th.

Running through the key moments, the BBC network noted Sunderland's only goal came from Le Fée, who converted a penalty in the 36th minute.

That penalty sparked plenty of controversy. Referee Jarred Gillett ruled that Levi Colwill pulled Brian Brobbey and brought him to the ground, even though both players had exchanged physical contact as Brobbey surged towards goal.

Next matches
AVL

AVL

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

SUN

SUN

CHE

CHE

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

LEE

LEE

Only Sunderland's second Premier League win of the season and their sixth across all competitions, the victory hands a timely boost that should ease the pressure on coach Régis Le Bris.

Chelsea, by contrast, have now lost two of their last three league games.

The Black Cats were excellent on Sunday and claimed their first league win since beating Fulham 1-0 at home in round two.

Le Bris will have his worries, though. Two of his key men, Granit Xhaka and Brobbey, limped off with muscle injuries.

Brobbey stood out against Chelsea and nearly opened the scoring early on, meeting a Chemsdine Talbi cross with a header that flashed just wide.

Once Brobbey came off in the 77th minute, Sunderland sat deep and leaned on their defence. Chelsea barely threatened.

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