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Catalan newspaper Sport has highlighted Barcelona topping the list of sides with the most possession in the Champions League, noting that the team, led by German coach Hansi Flick, have reclaimed top spot in this aspect of the game, averaging 63% possession after five matchdays of the competition.

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No other team in the competition tops 60% possession. Their closest pursuers are Maresca's Manchester City (59%) and Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain (58.2%), and both trail by more than four percentage points.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich sit behind City and Paris, more than seven points adrift.

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Barcelona last led the way in this department in the 2022/2023 season.

Since then, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have topped the charts twice and Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain once.

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Both men once coached Barcelona. Both went on to win the Champions League away from Catalonia.

There's plenty of debate about the high defensive line and the goals conceded, but some numbers are beyond dispute: Hansi Flick has taken Barcelona back to the top of the possession charts, something Catalan fans demand in this modern era of glory, according to Sport.

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Possession, precision and goal threat combine to paint the picture of a team intent on controlling matches, one of Barca's defining historical traits.

The paper went on: "Flick has added a few touches to the style, especially in the intensity of the pressing and the speed of transitions, but control of the ball remains a fundamental part of his football."

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Topping the stats guarantees neither titles nor wins. It does, however, offer a clear picture of Barcelona's competitive personality in Europe.

In a Champions League packed with heavyweights, the Catalans are back on top in their favourite category.

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Barcelona's possession philosophy traces back to legendary Dutch coach Johan Cruyff, who led the side between 1988 and 1996 and helped establish a style built on passing, collective movement and control of the ball.

Later generations inherited those principles, and Pep Guardiola became their most prominent torchbearer, leading the team between 2008 and 2012 and winning the Champions League twice, in 2009 and 2011.

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Guardiola then took his ideas to Bayern Munich and later Manchester City, leaving at the end of last season and handing over to his former assistant, Enzo Maresca.

Luis Enrique kept the philosophy alive during his spell in charge of Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, winning the historic treble in his first season: La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in 2015.

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Flick, meanwhile, blends that Catalan possession legacy with his own style built on high pressing and rapid transitions from defence to attack.

The German led Bayern Munich to six titles in 2020, the Champions League among them, before taking over at Barcelona in the summer of 2024.