By official decision: Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia without a president

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are now without a president after the management of the club's company issued an official decision on former president Khalid Al-Ghamdi.

Al-Ghamdi had already announced his resignation as Al-Ahli president, ending a three-year stint in the role.

A statement on Al-Ahli's official website confirmed the management had accepted the resignation of chairman Khalid Al-Ghamdi. The club thanked him for his achievements and wished him success in the next stage.

Al-Ahli's company described his work as an extension of integrated institutional effort, praising the role he played throughout his presidency and the many gains that will remain part of the club's journey.

Three years in charge from 2023 brought Al-Ghamdi plenty of success. He won the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons and lifted the Saudi Super Cup for the first time in nine years.

No new president has been named. Some reports suggest there is no intention to appoint one at all, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund keen to put Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad up for sale, just as it did with Al-Hilal.

Al-Ghamdi, meanwhile, will run for president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. He aims to succeed Yasser Al-Misehal, who resigned after seven years following the Saudi national team's group-stage exit from the 2026 World Cup.