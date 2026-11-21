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Borussia Dortmund are likely to have Waldemar Anton back against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Meanwhile, the Black and Yellows could lose an attacking prospect on a free transfer. BVB news and rumours.

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BVB rumour: Waldemar Anton back in squad against Gladbach

BVB look set to have Germany international Waldemar Anton available again against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Ruhr Nachrichten report that the centre-back will be available to coach Niko Kovac on Saturday afternoon (3.30pm) after recently struggling with muscular problems.

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Anton had been due to play for Germany in the Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands, but left the national-team camp before the first match against Serbia.

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Kovac is still likely to be without striker Serhou Guirassy and midfielder Carney Chulwuemeka. Both have been dealing with thigh problems in recent days.

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BVB news: Joane Gadou dreams of playing for France's senior national team

Joane Gadou has been one of BVB's big success stories this season. Apart from the first round of the DFB Cup, he has not missed a match under coach Niko Kovac and has recently impressed with his pace at right-back too.

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"We want to be successful in the Bundesliga and the Champions League," the 19-year-old confidently told the Ruhr Nachrichten . "I know that’s easier said than done, but we have to set ourselves big goals."

Gadou, who came through PSG's youth system and joined the Black and Yellows from RB Salzburg for just under €20 million before the season, has big personal ambitions too.

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"I don’t set myself limits. I want to get the best out of myself," said the France Under-21 international, who has one major goal in particular: "Making my debut for the senior national team would fill me with pride and honour."

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BVB rumours: Could Dortmund lose an attacking prospect?

Borussia Dortmund risk losing attacking prospect Justin Hoy, whose contract expires next summer. According to Sky Sport, talks over a possible contract extension have made no concrete progress.

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The 18-year-old could therefore leave the Black and Yellows on a free transfer at the end of the season. Several clubs from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga have reportedly enquired about the Poland Under-19 international's situation.

Hoy has scored six goals and provided three assists in 14 matches for BVB's Under-19s so far this season. The playmaker moved to Dortmund from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

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BVB news: Former Dortmund player Pascal Groß extends Brighton contract

Former Germany international Pascal Groß has extended his contract with Brighton & Hove Albion by another year, until 2028. The Premier League club announced the news on Friday evening.

"We’re delighted that Pascal has signed a new contract. We can talk about his many qualities on the pitch – his goals, assists and football intelligence. But he is also a great leader within the team," said manager Fabian Hürzeler of his compatriot.

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Groß returned to Brighton in January after 18 months at Borussia Dortmund. The 35-year-old had previously played for the English club from 2017 to 2024 and established himself as a key player. He could make his 300th Brighton appearance away at Hull City on Sunday (3pm).

(SID)

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