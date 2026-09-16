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BVB, news: Ole Book speaks about Dortmund winter transfer

Borussia Dortmund are short of numbers at full-back after Yan Couto left on loan for Como 1907. BVB therefore tried to lure Hector Fort away from Barcelona. However, he joined Real Sociedad instead.

Will Borussia strengthen in that area in winter? Sporting director Ole Book has now addressed it.

"We are not overly well stocked in terms of depth either, certainly. But I do think we have various options in the squad who can play there at least in phases. We have some who can play there very well. So anything is always possible. But it could also be that that would still require a departure," he told the Ruhr Nachrichten.

Right now, BVB have Julian Ryerson on the right and Daniel Svensson on the left as their two options in the wide defensive positions. Maximilian Beier or Ramy Bensebaini can also fill in there.

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BVB, rumour: Good news from Konstantinos Karetsas?

Konstantinos Karetsas seems to be closing in on a gradual return to the squad. The Greek attacking player had recently been out after circulatory problems sidelined him.

Having initially only managed an individual training session at the weekend, he completed his first running session alongside Samuele Inacio and Enzo Duarte on Tuesday, as Ruhr Nachrichten report.

In the newspaper's view, a place in the starting line-up for Saturday's upcoming match against VfB Stuttgart (6.30pm) is already back within the realms of possibility.

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BVB, rumour: Newcastle United are said to have pursued Gregor Kobel

According to a report by Bild , Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is on the radar of numerous clubs. Newcastle United are said to have made an approach for Kobel last summer, which the Swiss rejected. His reasoning was that he assumes trophies can be won with the Westphalians in the foreseeable future.

The report adds that the 27-cap international is currently not considering a move. However, that contradicts a report by Spanish outlet AS from the weekend, according to which the goalkeeper was recently said to have been discussed at Real Madrid.

For their part, the BVB hierarchy intend to hold initial talks towards the end of the year over a new contract. Kobel's current deal runs until 2028.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches