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The players of Burnley celebrate at full-time following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier LeagueGetty Images
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How to buy Burnley 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season ticket information

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Check out how you could watch Burnley in live action this season including where to secure tickets

The Clarets are back in the Championship, and if recent history is any guide, Turf Moor is about to become a fortress again. Burnley's last stint in the second tier produced one of the most dominant campaigns in English league history, an unbeaten home record and the best defensive numbers ever recorded, so the appetite for promotion football in Lancashire is as strong as ever.

The 2026/27 fixture list has plenty to get excited about. West Ham visited on the opening weekend in a clash of relegated heavyweights, Wolves come to Turf Moor in October, and the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers arrives in November. Add a packed festive schedule and the Championship's usual chaos, and there are few better value tickets in English football.

So how can you get your hands on tickets to see Burnley in action this season? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Clarets play live during the 2026/27 campaign.

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Upcoming Burnley 2026/27 fixtures

DateFixtureVenueTickets
Sun 23 Aug 2026West Bromwich Albion vs BurnleyThe Hawthorns, West BromwichTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026Norwich City vs BurnleyCarrow Road, NorwichTickets
Wed 2 Sep 2026Burnley vs MiddlesbroughTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Wed 9 Sep 2026Wrexham vs BurnleyRacecourse Ground, WrexhamTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026Swansea City vs BurnleySwansea.com Stadium, SwanseaTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026Burnley vs Wolverhampton WanderersTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026Lincoln City vs BurnleyLNER Stadium, LincolnTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026Burnley vs Blackburn RoversTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026Burnley vs Stoke CityTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026Burnley vs Bolton WanderersTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Tue 29 Dec 2026Burnley vs Lincoln CityTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Fri 1 Jan 2027Burnley vs Sheffield UnitedTurf Moor, BurnleyTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027Blackburn Rovers vs BurnleyEwood Park, BlackburnTickets

How much are Burnley 2026/27 tickets?

Championship football brings better value than the Premier League, and adult matchday tickets at Turf Moor start from around £30 for standard fixtures, rising depending on seat location, opponent and date.

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The derbies and marquee games sit at the top of the range. The same seat can be priced differently from game to game, and the highest demand fixtures often sell out before most fans get a chance to look. On StubHub, prices update live with demand, so for the Blackburn derby and the festive fixtures, the cheapest seats disappear first and early buyers get the widest choice.

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How to get Burnley season tickets?

A season ticket remains the only guaranteed way to be at Turf Moor for every home game of the campaign, with a reserved seat for all league action.

Burnley confirmed their 2026/27 season ticket plans in March 2026 following a consultation with the Fan Advisory Board and supporter groups. Prices in recent Championship seasons have started from around £352 for adults, £242 for over 65s and as low as £58 for under 12s, with the club having previously frozen prices as a thank you to supporters.

Demand is consistently high, and the waiting list for new season ticket holders has closed early in previous campaigns. For fans who cannot secure one, or who only want to attend selected fixtures, StubHub offers the flexibility to pick individual games with no membership needed.

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History of Turf Moor

Turf Moor is a football stadium in Burnley, Lancashire, with a capacity of 21,944. It has been the home of Burnley Football Club since 1883, making it the second longest continuously used ground in English professional football.

The stadium sits on Harry Potts Way, named after the manager who won the 1959-60 First Division title with the club. The ground comprises four stands: the Bob Lord Stand, the Cricket Field Stand, the North Stand and the Jimmy McIlroy Stand. The compact bowl and its acoustics give Turf Moor one of the better atmospheres in the division, particularly for derby nights.

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