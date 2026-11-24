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Could Bundesliga football be coming to Saturday night prime time from the 2029/30 season?

A new weekend kick-off slot could arrive in the Bundesliga from 2029/30, and fans are likely to welcome it.

According to Sport Bild, the league is planning an additional prime-time fixture on Saturday nights. A new marquee match would kick off at 8.30pm on five Saturdays each season. The existing 6.30pm Saturday headline fixture would remain.

The proposal forms part of the next domestic TV rights cycle, running from 2029/30 to 2032/33, with Bundesliga managing director Steffen Merkel a driving force behind it. According to Sport Bild, all 36 first- and second-division clubs broadly backed the plans at a meeting in early October. The league's executive committee, including Hans-Joachim Watzke (67), has also formally approved the proposal.

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The Bundesliga hope the additional Saturday night prime-time slot will bring in more TV revenue. Rather than dropping a Saturday afternoon match, the plan would move four Sunday matches scheduled for 7.30pm and one Friday fixture that cannot take place on Good Friday to Saturday night.

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Fans are likely to welcome that change. Supporter groups have repeatedly criticised late Sunday matches because away fans sometimes face long journeys home after travelling to support their teams.

Sunday evening kick-offs are far from popular with fans, but they were introduced to ease the burden on clubs playing in European competitions. The slot will not disappear entirely: the number of those matches is set to fall from 15 to 11 per season.

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How will the change affect the 2. Bundesliga?

The 2. Bundesliga would also be affected. Its headline match, currently scheduled for 8.30pm on Saturdays, would move to Friday at 6.30pm five times a season. On those matchdays, Friday fixtures in the second tier would rise from two to three. ZDF could also benefit, potentially showing highlights of two Bundesliga headline matches on "Aktuelles Sportstudio".

An initial proposal for the allocation of media rights is set to be submitted to the Federal Cartel Office around the turn of the year. Approval is expected at the end of 2027, with the broadcast rights auction due to begin in the second quarter of 2028.