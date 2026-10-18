Police ordered the immediate evacuation of the BUKO Stadion in Velsen-Zuid after the final whistle on Saturday evening, according to ESPN, among others.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Telstar and Feyenoord had fought out a fierce contest at the BUKO Stadion. The Rotterdam side eventually edged it 3-4.

After the final whistle, police began evacuating everyone in the stadium. They cleared the entire ground following the press conference.

Local police then taped off the entire stadium. A specialist team arrived and examined a smoke bomb lying beneath the stand.

Shortly after midnight, the smoke bomb had been secured and the BUKO Stadion was cleared for use again, according to a police statement.