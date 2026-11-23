Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is set for a poignant return to the Jose Alvalade Stadium this week, marking his first appearance against Sporting CP since his high-profile transfer in 2020. The midfielder faces a daunting task as he leads a struggling Red Devils side against a Portuguese outfit currently flying high in European competition.

Advertisement

A sentimental return to Lisbon

The upcoming Champions League fixture represents a significant milestone for Fernandes, who established himself as a European star during his prolific stint in Lisbon. Having netted 64 goals in 137 appearances for the Lions, the Portuguese international remains a beloved figure among the Sporting faithful. This match will be the first time he has faced his former employers in a competitive setting since moving to Old Trafford nearly five years ago.

Despite the high stakes of the competition, the atmosphere is expected to be one of mutual respect. Fernandes has never hidden his deep-rooted connection to the club that served as his springboard to the Premier League. "I have much happiness and gratitude for everything I experienced in Sporting," said the captain on the club's official website. "It is a club I have enormous affection for and a huge passion. It's a club that will always have a place in my heart."

Struggling United face formidable hosts

The challenge awaiting United is formidable, as Sporting have enjoyed a stellar start to their continental campaign. The Lisbon giants have secured three victories from their opening four Champions League matches, showing the kind of consistency and tactical discipline that the Red Devils have lacked this season. For Fernandes, this represents only his second competitive outing against Portuguese opposition since joining United, following a chaotic 3-3 draw against Porto earlier this autumn.

United’s tactical approach under Pochettino has come under scrutiny, especially after the recent collapse against Liverpool. Despite the poor results, Fernandes has publiclybacked the squad's efforts and the manager's philosophy. "The result won't show that and will hide a lot of good things that the team did," he noted.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pochettino backs squad to answer recent critics

Pochettino has issued a defiant rallying cry ahead of his side's crucial clash with Sporting CP, insisting that his squad will use their recent defeat as a launchpad rather than an excuse. Despite facing intense scrutiny over the past week, the manager remains unfazed by the outside noise, stressing that the dressing room has handled the situation well.

Related Topics

Next matches SCP Champions League 15:00 MUN Watch

"It wasn't a difficult week. I think we handled very well the situation and it's not an excuse. It's not to put an excuse [out]. We need to improve. We are here to try to improve all together and to be successful. Yesterday, someone said to me a journey of 1000 miles starts from one step - that step is maybe not going up but I think we need to take [stock] after that defeat. I think it's a start and [we have to] keep going," he stated.

Midfield void piles pressure on Fernandes

Adding to the difficulty of the task, United will be without several key players for the trip to the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who was looking forward to his own reunion with Sporting, has been ruled out as he continues his recovery following knee surgery. The absence of the combative Uruguayan leaves a significant void in the middle of the park, placing even more pressure on Fernandes to dictate the tempo against his former teammates.

Advertisement

However, history suggests that Fernandes knows how to handle the pressure of playing in Portugal. During his days with Sporting, he proved to be a clinical presence against his former youth side, Boavista, scoring three times in five meetings.