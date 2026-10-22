Bruno Fernandes ruthlessly throws manager Michael Carrick under the bus: ‘Disgusting!’

Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans gave damning interviews after Manchester United's shocking defeat on Wednesday evening. Jamie Carragher immediately took Fernandes to task.

Manchester United lost 4-1 away to Como 1907 in the Champions League.

Tielemans criticised his new club's start to the season after the defeat. "It’s everything, you know… It’s a combination of everything. It’s tactical, technical, effort. We have to improve in everything."

Fernandes gave a more detailed assessment on TNT Sports and publicly criticised manager Michael Carrick. "The coaching staff decided not to press man-to-man, preferring to wait and look to win the ball; the problem, though, is that you give teams like that confidence when you allow them that space," Fernandes began.

"That’s for the manager and the coaching staff to see, not me. Sometimes, when you’re under pressure, you have to be braver, take the risk of pressing high and make things difficult for the opposition. As you saw with Como: their centre-back even came to mark me in our own half. We have to do that as a team too, but we couldn’t manage it," the club captain concluded.

On CBS Sports, Jamie Carragher condemned Fernandes's interview. "This is disgusting. Last season, he was player of the year thanks to Michael Carrick."

"Bruno is a brilliant footballer, but his attitude and the way he handles things like this just aren’t right. He’s only reacting like this because he was substituted. He feels the manager has made a fool of him," said the former England international.