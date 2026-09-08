Paris Saint-Germain have set a historic record in the race for the Ballon d'Or, surpassing their own mark from last year.

French magazine "France Football", in cooperation with UEFA, announced the full list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Tuesday evening, the award handed to the best player in the world.

See the full list of nominees

Ten players from a single club made the 30-man shortlist. That club is Paris Saint-Germain, a first that boosts their chances no end.

Nine of the nominees are current PSG men: Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha. The tenth is Ferran Torres, who spent the whole of last season in a Barcelona shirt before joining the French side this summer.

Such dominance follows PSG's second consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph.

The Parisians also lifted the UEFA Super Cup on top of the French league.

Statistics network Squawka reported that Saint-Germain have become the first club in history to land 10 Ballon d'Or nominations in a single year.

They beat the previous record, which they held themselves, having placed nine players on last year's list. Dembélé went on to claim the award.

The winner will be revealed at a grand ceremony on 26 October in London.

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