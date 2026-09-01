Brobbey will get clarity on Deadline Day over top transfer

Como have tried to sign Brian Brobbey from Sunderland, but his current employers do not want to let the 24-year-old striker leave. That is according to Voetbal International.

Brobbey enjoyed a strong first season in the Premier League and made a big impression at the World Cup last summer.

Como have kept Brobbey on their shortlist for some time, with head coach Cesc Fàbregas said to be very keen on the former Ajax player.

At Sunderland, Brobbey's departure is out of the question, and The Black Cats want to keep the striker at all costs.

Régis Le Bris also sees Brobbey as his first-choice option through the middle this season. The Sunderland coach regards the Amsterdam-born forward as a very important player.

So far this season, Brobbey has made two appearances, against Fulham in a 1-0 win and Ipswich Town in a 2-1 defeat. The 16-cap international did not score in either match.

His contract at Sunderland runs until mid-2029.