Broadside! Fernando Alonso tears into several Formula 1 drivers at once

The broadside stems from the United States Grand Prix in Austin, where the two drivers collided in the opening stages.

Starting 12th, Alonso was lining up a move on Haas driver Esteban Ocon. Albon was also climbing through the field. The Williams driver had started 17th and passed three rivals on the first lap before his path crossed Alonso's during the move on Ocon.

Albon's Williams clipped the two-time world champion's Aston Martin, causing significant damage to the Spaniard's car. Parts of the floor came loose, among other things. In the end, 45-year-old Alonso managed only 16th place.

Afterwards, Alonso was blunt: "When you start from the back, you always take that risk. I think the drivers in the back third of the field simply lack quality, as we saw with Alex. He probably forgot that Turn 11 was ahead of him and that he had to turn left."

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Fernando Alonso also sends a message to Aston Martin

Racing under the Thai flag, Albon has yet to address Alonso's accusations directly. He did, however, give his account of the collision: "I tried to avoid him and drive onto the kerb, but I didn't quite manage it. I assume his car was damaged – I certainly know mine was, and I had to drive the rest of the race with a damaged wing."

Alonso also used the incident to push his own team to develop the car. Pointing to the need to avoid such risks in future, he told Aston Martin: "We need to make the car quick enough that I no longer have to start from back there."