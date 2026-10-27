The British media have been scathing about Lamine Yamal. The Daily Mail, in particular, have lashed out at the Spanish forward after Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or on Monday evening.

Kane's selection has stirred pride in England, with every newspaper calling his victory over challengers Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal 'well deserved'.

"Kane is the entirely deserving winner. It is a reward for a year in which he won the European Golden Shoe, played a key role in Bayern Munich winning the Bundesliga title, reached the World Cup semi-finals as England captain and, above all, emerged as a remarkably modest superstar," writes The Guardian.

The Times focuses on the difficult path Kane has followed in his life. "Six miles from Brisbane Road, where he scored his first professional goal in England's third tier, and eight miles from Arsenal's Hale End academy, where he was released at the age of eight because he was supposedly 'too fat', Kane finally fulfilled his dream."

Britain's Daily Mail turn their attention to Yamal. During his self-promotion campaign ahead of the vote, the Spanish superstar said the award was mainly between him and Kylian Mbappé. He left the English striker out of the reckoning.

"On Monday evening, we saw that football is capable of bestowing its highest honour on men like Kane: men who did not seek the spotlight, did not provoke controversy, did not misuse their fame and who, unlike Yamal, did not hire people with dwarfism to liven up their 18th birthday party, but instead devoted themselves entirely to a career of quiet excellence."