Sean Steur made a huge impression on his first outing for Newcastle United. The Dutch midfielder has been showered with praise by several British media outlets for his display against fifth-tier Gateshead FC.

Ajax sold Steur to Newcastle United a fortnight ago. The Amsterdam club banked no fewer than €27 million from the transfer.

Newcastle quickly made it clear Steur would get his chance in pre-season, and he already looks to be taking it. After just 15 minutes, glowing reports had started to emerge.

"Sean Steur looks very good technically. He is really stealing the show in midfield," Lee Ryder wrote on X. He covers Newcastle for the local The Chronicle.

The Telegraph is also impressed by the player from Volendam. "Sean Steur looks like a talented player... the young Dutchman has already shown a number of fine touches. He is always looking for opportunities for an attacking pass and is a real bright spot," the newspaper wrote after only 20 minutes.

Supporters are just as taken with the new signing, judging by their posts on X. "Only 20 minutes in, but Steur is really the standout performer. He wants the ball to feet and always looks for a forward pass," one fan said.

A second fan was no less enthusiastic. "Lovely first touches from Steur. This lad has got something in him," it reads.