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Florian Wirtz scored an artful goal and laid on a fine assist as Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 in their high-profile clash on Sunday afternoon. Even Reds legend Jamie Carragher, a prominent critic of the German, was impressed.

“That is a brilliant finish from Wirtz,” Carragher said as a TV pundit on Sky Sports after Wirtz had scored an acrobatic goal to make it 2-0 . The playmaker met a difficult cross from Rio Ngumoha five metres out with cleverness, body control and a deft touch, guiding the ball under the bar with his left foot.

Wirtz, who had recently impressed for Germany , also played well throughout, continuing the upturn in form he had shown for his club before the international break. Could he soon win Carragher over for good?

Carragher has often cast himself as Wirtz’s chief critic

The former Reds defender has repeatedly positioned himself as the German international's chief critic, criticising Wirtz’s performance in a 1-0 win in Bournemouth in September, for example : “Wirtz was really poor again. There’s just nothing there. Nothing is happening at all.” Carragher said at the time that he was worried “Wirtz isn’t simply in poor form since his move to Liverpool. I think what we’re seeing is exactly what he is. And I was worried about Wirtz about twelve months ago.”

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Late in Sunday’s Premier League match against United, Wirtz, who was named man of the match, capped his performance by setting up substitute Victor Munoz for the goal that made it 4-0. A fine through ball sent the Spaniard clear. “The atmosphere after the game was so great. I’m going to enjoy it. It’s just a lovely afternoon,” Wirtz said after the final whistle on Sky. “I feel very good. But that’s also because the team has developed and improved. When you’re part of that, you get better yourself. I’m just enjoying it.”

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Former England striker Daniel Sturridge, another ex-Liverpool star, also praised Wirtz. The 23-year-old impressed him with his work rate and good pressing, among other things, “but now we’re also seeing him bring his true game together. I don’t think he’s showing his best yet. But he’s finding his rhythm and increasingly understanding what it takes to make things work,” Sturridge said.

Florian Wirtz in top form at Liverpool: “Now he’s showing what he can really do”

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp had certainly had a positive influence on Wirtz recently, the 37-year-old stressed. Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola also deserved credit for his handling of the former Leverkusen player. “The manager has shown a lot of faith in him. There have repeatedly been questions about whether he really is good enough. Whether he should even be playing. But now he’s showing what he can really do.”

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Wirtz is gradually showing everyone “why they paid so much money for him. I hope he produces many more performances like this for the club,” Sturridge said.

After moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool for €125 million in 2025, Wirtz endured a mixed debut season at Anfield. He is settling in better this season and has been in top form for weeks, with three goals and six assists in 16 appearances this season.