Brentford have officially confirmed the signing of Mali midfielder Mamadou Sangaré from Lens, a record deal worth 45 million euros. The 24-year-old becomes the most expensive signing in the London club's history, arriving amid an extraordinary spending spree across the Premier League.

An official statement announced the arrival of the midfielder, whose fee surpasses the previous club record set by Dango Ouattara, who joined last summer for 43 million euros.

Born in Bamako in 2002, Sangaré comes to west London on the back of an exceptional season with Lens. He was central to their second-place finish in the French league and their French Cup triumph, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists in 33 matches during his first season in France.

Pierre Sage, his former coach at Lens and the current manager of Crystal Palace, praised the Malian's qualities. "His effectiveness in winning back the ball and progressing with play is rare these days," he said. "He has a very positive relationship with the game. He is a lively player, and once he gets the ball he wants to play."

Former teammate Malang Sarr echoed the point, highlighting the international's maturity. "From the first training session, all the positive qualities I had heard about him were confirmed. His maturity is truly impressive. He does not hesitate to ask for the ball or to pass it, he enjoys duels in both directions, and he has the ability to create play and finish attacks successfully."

Sangaré has packed plenty into a young career. He left Mali for Salzburg in 2020, then Rapid Vienna took a chance on him for 1.7 million euros. Lens invested 13 million euros in him last summer, and his value has now more than tripled in a single year.

The deal lands in the middle of an unprecedented Premier League spending wave, with 8 clubs breaking their records this summer. Chelsea led the way, paying 138 million euros for Morgan Rogers, followed by Manchester City with 135 million for Elliot Anderson and Tottenham with 108 million for Sandro Tonali.

For Brentford, Sangaré is the answer to a looming hole in midfield. Jordan Henderson is expected to leave for Chelsea, and the signing reflects the club's ambition to keep growing and competing in a league that grows fiercer season after season.