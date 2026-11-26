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While Barcelona were quietly monitoring him and planning for the future, a rival nobody expected emerged and entered the race in full force. Brentford have decided to move quickly and put €8 million on the table to snatch one of the most promising talents in Spain: Holmes Junior, the Girona centre-back.

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Barcelona know they need a top-class left-sided centre-back. Their long list includes young and experienced names, left- and right-footed alike, but nobody has shone brighter in recent weeks than Holmes Junior.

At just 17, the Spaniard has become a regular starter at Girona, with 10 appearances and one goal this season. Europe has started to take notice, and not only because of his performances: his personality and leadership on the pitch stand out too.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reports that the Catalan club are tracking the young defender's development closely and see him as a valuable future addition to their squad. But while he was starting, and captaining, Spain at the Under-17 World Cup, with his side among the favourites to win it, Brentford were preparing a surprise offer.

The English club, currently sixth in the Premier League, are determined to negotiate with Girona and sign him in the current winter window, according to the paper. They're doing everything they can to persuade the people in charge.

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Girona don't want to lose their first-choice centre-back mid-season, especially with a genuine shot at promotion to La Liga. Brentford, however, will offer €8 million in a bid to convince City Group officials that the sum is enough to let the Spaniard go.

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Girona know how important one of their brightest prospects is, and they've already extended his contract until 2029. That doesn't appear to be enough to keep the big clubs away.

Barcelona and sporting director Deco will keep a close eye on the situation, the paper adds. If nothing is settled this winter, the Catalan club could make their move in the summer.

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So who is Holmes Junior?

He's a genuine prospect in every sense. Born in Reus on 8 August 2009, he stands 1.85 metres tall and holds both Spanish and Colombian nationality. He came through the youth set-ups at Reus, Espanyol and Real Madrid before joining the Nàstic de Tarragona academy, then moved to Girona in the summer of 2025.

His rise has been remarkably quick. He's now a first-team regular and represents Spain at youth level.

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Citing ESPN, the paper says Barcelona particularly value Holmes Junior's ability to play on either side of the defence, a highly sought-after quality in the transfer market, as well as his versatility in midfield. He's known for starting attacks from the back, and his versatility lets him play in a number of different positions.