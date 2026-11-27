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Real Madrid have announced that Moroccan player Brahim Diaz has renewed his contract until 2031, extending the relationship by four more seasons. The move reflects the Spanish club's determination to keep their playmaker, despite his limited game time in recent months.

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Real Madrid confirmed the news in an official statement on Friday: "Real Madrid and Brahim Diaz have agreed to extend the contract, keeping the player at the club until 30 June 2031."

The new deal extends his previous contract, which was due to expire in the summer of 2027, through to 2031 and comes with a pay rise to match, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Talks had reached an advanced stage as early as June, when the newspaper revealed the two parties were close to agreement. Now the final details are settled and the renewal is official.

There were no real complications, with the Real Madrid hierarchy and the player both keen on a long-term future together. The club see Brahim Diaz as someone they can rely on in the years ahead. He, meanwhile, still dreams of making it in a Real Madrid shirt.

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Diaz is the fourth Real Madrid player to sign a new deal in the last ten days, after Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois.

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Brahim arrived at Real Madrid aged 19, joining from Manchester City in January 2019 for €15 million plus a further five million in performance-related add-ons. Madrid paid up even though his contract with the English club was due to expire in June of that year.

City had wanted to keep him. The youngster was starting to feature in the plans of then-manager Pep Guardiola, just as his team-mate and friend Phil Foden was emerging. Then Real Madrid entered the negotiations and changed the course of the deal.

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The Spanish club didn't wait for Brahim's contract at City to run down so they could sign him for free. They moved early and completed the deal in January 2019. According to the report, it remains the last winter signing Real Madrid have made.

Brahim left his home city of Malaga for England as a youngster, and ever since his dream had been to return to Spain and write a success story with Real Madrid. That hasn't changed. Clubs with considerable financial muscle and attractive sporting projects made offers in recent months, but none could persuade him to leave.

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Milan spell produced a more mature star

Before his return to Real Madrid, Brahim spent three successful seasons on loan at Italian side Milan, with the deal extended after his first campaign.

Milan repeatedly wanted to keep him permanently, but Real Madrid stood firm. They refused to include a clause allowing Milan to buy him and agreed only to a loan with no option to buy.

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Brahim wore the No.10 shirt for the Rossoneri and became one of their most influential players. He helped them win the Serie A title in 2022 and was part of their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2023.

He made 124 appearances for Milan, a spell that helped him develop and mature, before returning to Real Madrid in 2023 on a new contract. That's the deal that has now been extended until 2031.

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At the time, Brahim had to convince Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti that he could play an influential role. He came into the coach's plans late in the season, but made the most of his chances and forced Ancelotti to admit he deserved more space in the line-up.

As his level rose, so did his standing at Real Madrid. Adidas also made him one of the leading faces they back, through a major sponsorship deal.

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Morocco give him a leadership role

Internationally, Brahim Diaz chose to represent Morocco after, according to the report, Spain made no fresh contact to persuade him to wear their shirt.

The Atlas Lions have given him prominence and a leadership role. He's one of the key figures in the Moroccan project, and he wears the No.10 shirt.

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Brahim shone at the last World Cup with four assists, a tally bettered only by Michael Olise. He also finished top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with five goals, in a tournament whose legal fallout is still rumbling on.

Impressive numbers despite limited minutes

At Real Madrid, though, his challenge is earning more game time. According to the figures in the report, he's managed just 258 minutes so far.

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Yet he keeps making an impact whenever he gets the chance. The latest example came against PSV Eindhoven. He came on in the 80th minute, and four minutes later he'd set up Kylian Mbappe, threading a precise pass into space that put the French striker through with a perfect chance to score.

His Champions League numbers show his attacking influence. With four assists, he's Real Madrid's joint top creator in the competition this season alongside Arda Guler, who has played far more minutes.

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Only Guler with nine, and Mbappe and Jude Bellingham with five each, have more assists for the team than Brahim. But the Moroccan has the best assist rate of them all, at one every 64.5 minutes.

Brahim is handling the lack of opportunities calmly. He's making the most of every minute in a bid to win back the role he used to play in the team, without easing off or losing his desire to prove himself.

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He still lives by his philosophy of "making difficult things easy", the phrase he repeats when celebrating his goals. Along the way, he's become one of Morocco's biggest stars and an influential figure at Real Madrid.