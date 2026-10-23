Breaking: after collapsing unconscious, Kompany taken to hospital

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany suffered a sudden health scare on Friday, collapsing and fainting at the club's Säbener Strasse training ground before an ambulance took him to a hospital in Munich, according to German newspaper "Bild".

The incident happened after the 40-year-old Belgian stopped to watch part of Bayern's under-23 session, once the first team's training had finished, the newspaper reported.

A helicopter had landed at the training ground shortly beforehand. The club offered no official information about his condition.

Kompany's collapse came just days after a viral infection took hold of him. He had kept working through it, steering Bayern to a thumping 6-1 win over Leipzig last Saturday.

During that match, according to the report, the illness forced him to lie down briefly on the sofa inside the dressing room at the Allianz Arena, both at half-time and after the final whistle.

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

He rested for a short spell once the game ended, then began analysing clips of the match on his laptop, reports indicated, leaving the sporting directors to handle the interviews.

Monday brought his absence from training at Säbener Strasse. The newspaper "Sport Bild" reported that he underwent a fresh comprehensive medical examination, overseen by doctors including team physician Professor Roland Schmidt.

Health crisis before the Arsenal clash

Kompany could not take the final training session before Bayern faced England's Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, and he missed the pre-match press conference too. His 43-year-old assistant Aaron Danks fronted the media instead.

Danks said at the time: "The most important thing we're encouraging him to do now is rest and take the time he needs, however long that period lasts".

The scare did not keep Kompany out of the dugout against Arsenal, a game that finished 2-2. Afterwards he opened up on his battle with the virus, admitting he hadn't given his body enough rest at first.

"As a coach, you always want to do everything and get everything done," the Bayern boss said after the match. "I caught a strong virus last week, and of course I didn't listen to my body, then came the moment when my body said to me: stop now!".

What exactly is wrong with Kompany, and why he was rushed to hospital, remains unclear for now. Bayern Munich have yet to issue official word on the condition of their Belgian coach.