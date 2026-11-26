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FIFA has announced that it was hit by a cyber attack carried out by hackers, which resulted in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and commercial information. The world governing body confirmed it has begun working with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

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FIFA said on Thursday that the attackers got in by exploiting and impersonating employees to reach confidential information, not through a technical fault in its systems. Reports suggest the hackers may have obtained financial records and other sensitive information.

A hacking group calling itself the "Handsome Boy Hacking Club" has claimed responsibility, saying it seized more than 12 gigabytes of FIFA's confidential data. FIFA hasn't confirmed that figure or how much information leaked.

A FIFA spokesperson told British newspaper The Sun: "FIFA can confirm it has been the subject of a criminal cyber attack, which resulted in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and commercial information."

The spokesperson added: "FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement. FIFA condemns in the strongest terms the unlawful obtaining and publication of information, particularly personal data, as such actions represent a serious and unacceptable breach of privacy and may have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."

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FIFA plays down scale of breach

FIFA reportedly believes the compromised data amounts to less than 0.1% of all the information it holds. The governing body also confirmed that the attack didn't touch any data linked to the controversial "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, a scheme to sell World Cup-linked investment stakes to private investors.

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The breach lands as FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces mounting pressure following the collapse of that investment project. He also has a presidential election looming in March, with Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima expected as possible challengers.

Investment project crisis haunts Infantino

UEFA had objected to the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project and went to court to force FIFA to hand over every document relating to the plan, which ultimately failed.

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UEFA officials say the idea first came from Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, and was discussed with Infantino over "nearly a year".

FIFA's lawyers hit back, accusing UEFA of trying to undermine Infantino's authority through a media disinformation campaign. Judge Janet Vargas rejected that argument. She ruled that delaying full disclosure of the documents would cause UEFA unjustified harm.

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Her decision paved the way for a final ruling in UEFA's favour. That could pile further pressure on FIFA and Infantino while investigations into the cyber attack continue.