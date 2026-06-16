Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Brazil vs Haiti will kick off on 19 Jun 2026 at 20:30 EST.

Brazil vs Haiti match context

Minnows Haiti, ranked 82nd in the world, come up against the might of five-time winners, Brazil. Haiti were narrow 1-0 losers in their opening clash against Scotland, while Brazil huffed and puffed to a 1-1 draw with an impressive Morocco side. They also had Liverpool's Alisson to thank for his late double save, which preserved a point for the Selecao. Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of work to do after that performance which saw Morocco repeatedly expose frailties in his ageing side.

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Brazil's key players and coach

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has finalised a star-studded 26-man roster centered heavily around a lethal core of European champions. The major talking point heading into the opener centers on talisman Neymar Jr., whose return to the World Cup stage after a two-and-a-half-year international absence has been clouded by a minor muscle edema sustained with Santos. Ancelotti has confirmed the medical staff is managing his recovery individually, ensuring he remains with the squad even if he is protected for the later stages of the tournament.

With Neymar managed carefully, the attacking keys have been completely handed to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's in-form wide forward Raphinha. Ancelotti has publicly praised Raphinha as the world's finest asset at attacking deep space, indicating he will deploy him in an advanced, flexible midfield role. Defensively, Champions League finalist Marquinhos wears the captain's armband, partnering Arsenal centre-half Gabriel Magalhães to secure the central defence.

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Haiti's key players and coach

Haiti's key players are Johny Placide, their veteran defensive stalwart; midfield dynamo Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was one of the rare standouts for relegated Premier League side Wolves last season, and Sunderland star Wilson Isidor, who is their main attacking threat with his pace, movement and technical quality. Also look out for French-born 24-year-old winger Ruben Providence, a player with flair and ability in one-on-ones, who came through at PSG and Roma before settling in the Netherlands. Since taking the job in June 2024, Haiti coach Sébastien Migné has overseen a remarkable footballing revival. Migné has never set foot in the country because of deep political unrest, but he's been able to instil feelings of unity, belief and discipline into his squad.

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Brazil's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Ederson (Atalanta), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Gabriel (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

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Haiti's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide (Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux), Josue Duverger (FC Cosmos Koblenz).

Defenders: Carlens Arcus (Angers), Wilguens Pauguain (Zulte Waregem), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs), Martin Expérience (Nancy), Jean-Kevin Duverne (KAA Gent), Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Hannes Delcroix (Lugano), Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys Berne).

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre (Vizela), Carl-Fred Sainthe (El Paso Locomotive), Jean-Jacques Danley (Philadelphia Union), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves), Pierre Woodenski (Violette), Dominique Simon (Tatran Presov).

Attackers: Louicius Deedson (Dallas), Ruben Providence (Almere City), Josue Casimir (Auxerre), Derrick Etienne (Toronto), Wilson Isidor (Sunderland), Duckens Nazon (Esteghlal), Frantzdy Pierrot (Caykur Rizespor), Yassin Fortune (Vizela), Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros).

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti has not confirmed a probable lineup for Brazil ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed. The major concern surrounds Neymar, who is managing a muscle injury and is at serious risk of missing the entire group stage. Updates on his availability are expected closer to kick-off.

For Haiti, Sébastien Migné has also not confirmed a starting XI, and no injury or suspension data is currently available. Further squad information will be added as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener on June 13. Prior to that, they beat Egypt 2-1 and hammered Panama 6-2 in pre-tournament friendlies. Their only defeat in this run came against France, who edged them 2-1 in March. Across those five matches, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Haiti have won just one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Scotland in their World Cup group stage opener on June 14. They also lost to Peru 2-1 in a friendly, though they did record a convincing 4-0 win over New Zealand earlier in June. A draw against Iceland and a defeat to Tunisia round out their recent form, leaving them with one win, one draw, and three losses.

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last 2 matches HAI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Brazil 7 - 1 Haiti

Haiti 0 - 6 Brazil 13 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met twice in recorded history, and Brazil have dominated both encounters. The most recent meeting came at Copa America on June 8, 2016, where Brazil ran out 7-1 winners. Before that, a friendly in August 2004 ended 6-0 to Brazil. Across those two matches, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded just one.

Standings

In Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both Brazil and Haiti currently sit third in the standings heading into matchday two.