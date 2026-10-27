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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LYONAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"Braids and a different look": a light-hearted comment from Hakimi on his new hairstyle

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
A. Hakimi
France
Morocco

Absent from the Ballon d'Or ceremony

 Achraf Hakimi has set social media alight after Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyon 2-0 on Monday evening in Ligue 1.

 Captaining the side in the absence of Marquinhos, the Morocco international turned up sporting braids. The new look did not go unnoticed.

 Theofficial Ligue 1 account joined in, posting a playful message: "New haircut, but the same wonderful elegance."

Hakimi fired back with a joke of his own: "Tight braids, just like my bond with Paris," followed by a laughing emoji.

Absent from the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, the full-back finished thirteenth in the global ranking. It's a placing that looks harsh given his season, even if a few unusual technical errors blotted his display against Lyon.

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