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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-MALAGAAFP

Translated by

Brahim Díaz starts against Inter: Mourinho overcomes the suspensions with a new lineup

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
B. Diaz
J. Mourinho
T. Alexander-Arnold
Spain
Italy
Morocco
Portugal
England

A different idea from the Special One

Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid side to face Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz leads the Los Blancos attack, joining Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Suspension has robbed Madrid of three midfielders. Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler all sit out, leaving Mourinho to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold a role in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Dumfries, Huijsen, Konate, Cucurella.

Midfield: Valverde, Arnold, Bellingham.

Attack: Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe.

Up the other end, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram spearhead Inter's attack.

The Nerazzurri's line-up, led by their coach Cristian Chivu, was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Martinez.

Defence: Bastoni, Bisseck, Pavard.

Midfield: Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Jones, Augusto.

Attack: Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

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