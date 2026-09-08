Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid side to face Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz leads the Los Blancos attack, joining Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Suspension has robbed Madrid of three midfielders. Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler all sit out, leaving Mourinho to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold a role in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Dumfries, Huijsen, Konate, Cucurella.

Midfield: Valverde, Arnold, Bellingham.

Attack: Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe.

Up the other end, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram spearhead Inter's attack.

The Nerazzurri's line-up, led by their coach Cristian Chivu, was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Martinez.

Defence: Bastoni, Bisseck, Pavard.

Midfield: Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Jones, Augusto.

Attack: Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.