Share Follow GOAL on Google

The manoeuvring around Brahim Díaz's future is no longer mere speculation about a player whose standing in Real Madrid's plans has slipped. It has taken on a more intriguing dimension after reports revealed the club's intention to secure their Moroccan star with a long-term contract and an astronomical release clause, while Turkish side Beşiktaş continue their efforts to persuade him to embark on a new adventure away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

Advertisement

Brahim Díaz has reached a pivotal moment. Real Madrid want to secure his future until 2031, while the Turkish club are trying to use his reduced playing time to tempt him with a new sporting project. With the winter transfer window approaching, the weeks ahead could shape his future.

The Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" has revealed that Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Brahim Díaz to extend his contract until 2031. It's a clear sign the club's hierarchy are determined to keep the Moroccan as part of their long-term sporting project.

According to the report, the new contract includes a huge release clause worth one billion euros. That's classic Real Madrid policy: protect your stars with contracts whose financial terms other clubs struggle to deal with. It also sends a clear message about where the player stands in the club's plans.

Real Madrid are expected to make Díaz's renewal official next week. That would end the speculation about his future and confirm the hierarchy don't see his current situation as reason enough to let him go.

Advertisement Advertisement

A new deal doesn't necessarily clear the way for a bigger role, though. His record this season raises real questions over whether he can force his way into the plans of José Mourinho and his coaching staff.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol FanCode

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna FanCode

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia FanCode

Sevilla vs Real Betis FanCode

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo FanCode

Barcelona vs Villarreal FanCode

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad FanCode

Osasuna vs Malaga FanCode

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Levante vs Elche FanCode



















Mourinho limits the Moroccan star's opportunities

It's been a tough season for Brahim Díaz in terms of game time at Real Madrid. His involvement has dropped markedly: just 149 minutes in La Liga, a tally that falls short of both his own ambitions and the expectations that accompanied the start of the season.

So far, Díaz hasn't done enough to persuade Mourinho to change his selections and give him more room in the line-up, with fierce competition for the attacking positions.

Advertisement

The playmaker role looks especially complicated. There he's up against Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler, who both hold a clear advantage in the Portuguese coach's thinking.

Things don't look much better out towards the wing. The squad is packed with attacking options, which makes regular minutes hard to come by at this stage.

Advertisement

Still, this isn't a complete freeze-out. Mourinho hasn't ruled him out entirely and Díaz remains part of his plans. But if his minutes stay limited, the player could reassess his position, especially if he doesn't receive guarantees about his role in the second half of the season.

Beşiktaş move from Madrid to the player's family

While Real Madrid work to secure Díaz's future with a new contract, Turkish side Beşiktaş are pressing on with their attempts to lure him to the Turkish league in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Advertisement

Turkish newspaper "Fotospor" has revealed the club's latest step. Beşiktaş hosted Abdelkader Díaz, the Moroccan star's father, in Istanbul for three days, part of a drive to get closer to the player's family and gauge their view on a move.

During the visit, Díaz's father met Beşiktaş president Serdar Adalı and Italian coach Vincenzo Italiano. They discussed the possibility of the player joining the club and went through the sporting project Beşiktaş hope will convince him to embark on a new adventure in Turkey.

Advertisement

This wasn't Beşiktaş's first attempt. Brahim Díaz had already held a video call with the Italian coach at the end of last October, with the Real Madrid hierarchy's approval.

On that call, Italiano set out his tactical vision and the role Díaz could play in his line-up, as well as the club's ambitions for the period ahead.

Advertisement

According to the Turkish report, the Moroccan came away with a positive impression. That encouraged Beşiktaş officials to step up their efforts, moving from direct contact with him to opening channels of communication with members of his family.

Beşiktaş president prepares to negotiate with Real Madrid

The trip to Istanbul by Brahim Díaz's father went beyond administrative and technical meetings. He also watched Beşiktaş take on Gençlerbirliği and sat down again with coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Advertisement

In that meeting, the Italian explained how he intends to make use of the Moroccan's abilities and the role he'd expect him to play in the team, hoping to strengthen belief in the sporting project on offer.

Abdelkader Díaz then returned to Spain, leaving the Turkish club waiting to learn the family's stance on the offer and how willing the player is to start a new adventure away from Real Madrid.

Advertisement

According to the newspaper, Beşiktaş president Serdar Adalı plans to travel to the Spanish capital, Madrid, to meet officials of the Spanish giants and open negotiations over Díaz, should he receive positive signals from the player's family.

The Turkish club know that winning over the player and his entourage is the first step before any direct talks with Real Madrid. Even then, the deal won't be easy. Díaz is tied to a new contract running until 2031, with a release clause of up to one billion euros, according to "El Chiringuito".

Advertisement

Brahim Díaz's future is now caught between Real Madrid's long-term project and Beşiktaş's ambition to exploit his current situation. The final decision hinges on two things: the player's desire for a bigger role, and how willing the Spanish giants are to part with him in the January transfer window.