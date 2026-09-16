How to get Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bosnia and Herzegovina face off against Poland in an exciting UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on October 5, 2026. This high-profile matchup brings together two passionate European squads battling for crucial group points.

GOAL provides all the essential details you need to secure your seat at Bilino Polje Stadium. Discover official ticket outlets, secondary market options, pricing information, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland takes place at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, with the kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Where to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina (NFSBIH) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for home international fixtures. The official portal is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Ticombo are your way to go.

How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official NFSBIH ticketing portal typically start at €20 for general entry seating behind the goals, with costs increasing depending on seat section and view within Bilino Polje Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €48 per seat, with final rates fluctuating based on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to the United States at the World Cup, though they beat Qatar 3-1 earlier in the tournament. Across those five games, Bosnia scored eight goals and conceded seven, with no back-to-back wins in the run.

Poland's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in a friendly, following a 0-2 loss to Ukraine. Urban's side scored seven goals and conceded six across the five-match stretch, with wins over Albania and Malta during World Cup qualification providing the only bright spots.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2020, when Poland won 3-0 in a UEFA Nations League A fixture in Warsaw. Prior to that, Bosnia and Herzegovina had beaten Poland 1-2 in the reverse fixture in Sarajevo the same month. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold the stronger record, winning three times to Bosnia's one, with one match ending in a draw.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Standings