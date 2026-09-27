Boskamp hits out: 'A disgrace that he was not allowed to go to the World Cup'

Jan Boskamp was full of praise for Mika Godts after the Belgian winger's display against Italy in the Nations League, a 2-0 win. The analyst also made clear his disgust at Godts being overlooked for the World Cup last summer.

"It remains a disgrace that the lad was not allowed to go to the World Cup. The way he scores that goal, that is world class, isn't it? How he let those Italians glide past and then finished calmly. Brilliant, man!" Boskamp enthuses in conversation with Het Nieuwsblad.

Boskamp then backs Godts to become a regular starter at PSG, while also hitting out at those in Belgium who are only now waking up to his talent. "Well, then you should be just as ashamed as Rudi Garcia. In Belgium, with Godts, you always got the remark that he 'only' played in the Eredivisie."

"But all those goals and assists do not happen by themselves. He has so much goalscoring ability. Under Garcia that still did not come out with the national team, but maybe it just clicks better with a Dutch coach like Van Bommel," the former manager predicts good times for the former Ajax player under the Dutch national team coach.

For Lukaku, though, Boskamp had little praise. He was scathing about the substitute Romelu Lukaku. "Another mediocre cameo. He got two balls and lost control twice. It is not entirely illogical: it has now been more than a year since he last played a full match."

Boskamp also pointed to Lukaku's reaction in his clash with Donnarumma. "You can see from his reaction in that little clash with Donnarumma that he is not in a good place. He is getting offended far too quickly. The old Lukaku was above that sort of thing. Hopefully we will still see that again one day," Boskamp continues to hope for better times for the 33-year-old Fenerbahçe striker.

He also looked back on Xavi's baptism of fire as Netherlands national team coach, with the Netherlands snatching a point against Germany in the dying moments. "The way they scored that equaliser in stoppage time was magnificent. Both the assist from Van Bommel junior and the finish from Gakpo. It was a joy to watch, just as I enjoyed Belgium. Nice how all those new national team coaches are bringing a breath of fresh air."