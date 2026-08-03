Borussia Dortmund offloads its failed signing

Borussia Dortmund appear to be on the verge of ending one of their most frustrating deals of recent times. Brazilian full-back Yan Couto has moved closer to leaving the club for Italy's Como, a step that could suit all parties before the new season kicks off, according to Germany's "Bild" newspaper.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Couto's move to Como 1907 has reached its final stages, with the Italian club and Dortmund agreeing on a loan with an option to buy. The 24-year-old is now on his way.

Both sides held intensive talks over the money before striking a final agreement, with the buy option set at around 20 million euros.

The deal had come close to collapse at the end of last July over a dispute on the financials. Negotiations broke through in recent days, though, and the transfer now looks imminent.

A deal that did not meet Dortmund's ambitions

Dortmund signed Couto permanently in the summer of 2025, triggering the mandatory purchase clause in his contract for 20 million euros. That followed a loan spell from Manchester City that cost the German club around 5 million euros.

The Brazil international, capped four times by his country, never justified the outlay. His level fell well short of expectations.

Money was another sore point. Couto ranked among the highest-paid players in the squad, banking around 5 million euros a year, and his displays on the pitch never came close to matching that.

His market value has tumbled too. It hit 25 million euros in June 2024 before sliding to 17 million euros now, a clear marker of his decline.

Dortmund search for a replacement

Dortmund have lined up Elias Baum, the 20-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt full-back, as a leading candidate to fill the gap left by Couto.

Sporting director Ulli Bock is a big admirer, having got to know Baum well at Elversberg, where the youngster spent the 2024-2025 season on loan and nailed down a regular starting spot.

Frankfurt, though, have no intention of letting him go. Coach Adi Hütter made his stance clear, saying: "We will keep him with us, because I see him as a full-back with liveliness and dynamism. He is one of the club's academy graduates, and I am very impressed with what he offers. He has shown a very strong level in training and continues to develop wonderfully."