Borussia Dortmund have an "Undav debate": a "super player" gives Niko Kovac a luxury problem

Less than a fortnight ago, people were wondering whether Fabio Silva might leave Dortmund. The summer transfer window was entering the home straight and the 24-year-old had been left watching from the sidelines for the Bundesliga opener against HSV (2-0).

That omission came after clear words following the Super Cup against Bayern. Silva scored Dortmund's goal off the bench in the 2-1 defeat, then made it unmistakably clear he wanted more minutes. "We will see what happens," he said at the time, meaning: let's see whether I stay or not.

He stayed, despite reported interest from several clubs in Spain and Turkey. His role at BVB has not changed, though. Twenty-eight minutes in the Bundesliga at TSG Hoffenheim, 15 minutes in the Champions League against Villarreal. His full-game outing in the DFB Cup at Hamburg fifth-tier side HEBC probably says plenty on its own.

Still, what he has produced in 43 minutes across two hugely important wins is remarkable. Against Hoffenheim, after replacing Konstantinos Karetsas, he quickly became the matchwinner with the equaliser and his involvement in the 3-2.

Then against Villarreal, he set up Guirassy for the opener and turned the game back Dortmund's way with it. Almost more importantly, Silva radiates an energy that seems to drag his team-mates along with him. His attributes have never been in doubt, while his intensity and willingness appear to have hit a new level.

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"Together, together": Guirassy fancies a front two

"We really like playing together," said Guirassy after Tuesday evening's win. Dortmund's striker was far keener to talk about his team-mate than his 100th game in black and yellow and his brace. "We have a lot of fun together in training, he is a super player."

Silva could hardly have made his case for more influence and more minutes any more emphatically than with those two outstanding substitute appearances. The question now is this: think back to the Deniz Undav debate sparked by Julian Nagelsmann during the World Cup. Is Silva best used as a late spark, or should he get more playing time to bring his strengths to bear for longer and possibly even better? Or is substitute his ideal role? On Amazon Prime, pundits Mats Hummels and Christoph Kramer asked whether Silva, as a starter, might actually be less able to bring his energy and qualities onto the pitch than he is off the bench.

Last season, Silva did indeed disappoint several times when he started. Whether that would be different now is hard to say until it is tried. Or, as sporting director Ole Book put it: "I am not going to dictate the tactics or the formation to the coach. But I believe we are all currently taking note that Fabio is doing that brilliantly."

Book added that the Portuguese forward is underlining his claim for more playing time.

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Fabio Silva and Serhou Guirassy complement each other

Gregor Kobel is another admirer and advocate. Silva is "absolutely on it" at the moment, the BVB goalkeeper told Prime Video. "He brings great energy into the game. He was lively, ran a lot and looked dangerous straight away with his first action."

When Guirassy spoke about Silva, he used the word "together" twice. The two strikers have each set up one goal for the other this season. They complement each other perfectly because they naturally offer different profiles, but can also switch fluidly between creator and finisher.

For BVB coach Niko Kovac, having two strikers in such good form, and capable of functioning together, is a luxury. The time to field Guirassy and Silva "together" from the start seems to have arrived.

Saturday's home game against SC Paderborn (3.30pm) looks the ideal moment for a proper test.



