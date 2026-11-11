Borges makes his mark as Feyenoord win friendly

Feyenoord beat FC Utrecht 3-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, with Gonçalo Borges scoring and providing an assist for the Rotterdam side.

After just three minutes, Borges beat his marker with a stepover and fired into the top corner. He and Reiss Nelson both had chances to double the lead, but neither converted.

Utrecht hit back through Davy van den Berg, whose powerful strike beat goalkeeper Liam Bossin. Borges shot over shortly before half-time, leaving the sides level at 1-1 at the break.

Ten minutes after half-time, Feyenoord went back in front when Borges crossed for Pieter van Maarschalkerwaard. A few minutes later, Van Maarschalkerwaard set up Theodoros Delianidis for the third goal.

Utrecht pulled one back through Dani de Wit in the 87th minute. They had little time to find an equaliser, and Feyenoord held on for a narrow friendly win.

As Van Bronckhorst took a look at several players, Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie each played one half. Thijs Kraaijeveld, Tobias van den Elshout and Mats Deijl also got minutes.

The international break leaves Feyenoord without a game this weekend. The Vriendenloterij Eredivisie resumes on 21 November, when fellow Rotterdam side Excelsior visit De Kuip.

Feyenoord line-up: Bossin (46' Kastenmeier); Mahamud (75' Agboluaje), Schens (75' Pieterse), Kraaijeveld, Deijl; Van den Elshout, Van Maarschalkerwaard (75' Rueck), Van Persie (46' Kessels); Borges (81' Onunta), Delianidis (81' El Boujjoufi), Nelson (46' Verdonk)

FC Utrecht line-up: Gadellaa (46. Eppink); Horemans, Offerhaus, Blake (79. De Wit), Van Duijn (76. Omorowa), Medić, Kloosterboer (46. Ghaddari), Van den Berg, Agougil (76. Dundas), Amrabat (63. Stepanov), Kooy (46. Van Overeem).