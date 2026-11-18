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A press report said on Wednesday that the arrival of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United brings the club a step closer to signing the long-awaited heir to legend Lionel Messi, the star of American side Inter Miami.

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Manchester United have appointed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as head coach in place of the sacked Michael Carrick. He officially starts work today, Wednesday, having completed his commitments with the United States for their two matches during the current international break.

In an official statement on Friday, the club confirmed they had reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation allowing Pochettino and his backroom staff to leave the national team once their duties were done.

Today, The Sun reported that Nico Paz had given Manchester United a timely reminder of his rising stardom with two superb goals for Argentina.

The 22-year-old is seen as the long-awaited heir to Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt for Argentina. He's also a Manchester United target after an outstanding season with Como in Serie A.

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He opened the scoring in Argentina's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica with a thunderous strike into the top corner. Then he switched feet and fired a powerful effort from the edge of the box to make it 3-0.

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Pochettino's arrival could help United land his fellow Argentine. Real Madrid, though, hold an option worth 80 million euros to re-sign the midfielder in 2027.

Tuesday's opener for Argentina was a carbon copy of the long-range strike that opened the scoring in Como's 4-1 thrashing of United last month.

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After a superb start to the season, Paz has become one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

Pochettino is expected to get backing in the January transfer window, with United likely to look for a defender and a striker.

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Paz has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keeping tabs on his development.

Six goals and eight assists this season mean Nico Paz has been directly involved in a goal every 81 minutes.

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His height helps too. He handles physical pressure more comfortably than many traditional players in the number 10 role.

Who is Nico Paz?

Born in Tenerife, Spain, Paz is the son of Pablo Paz, who played for Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.

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He began his professional career at Real Madrid and spent three years with their reserve side. Breaking into the first team proved beyond him, so he moved to Cono, where he has stolen the spotlight.

Messi has retired from international football, so Argentina must hand his number 10 shirt to another player in their first official match. Numerous reports have confirmed that Nico Paz will wear the iconic shirt in the period ahead.