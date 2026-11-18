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The arrival of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United brings the club a step closer to signing the long-awaited heir to legend Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star, according to a press report on Wednesday.

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Manchester United have appointed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, replacing the sacked Michael Carrick. He officially starts work today, Wednesday, having completed his commitments with the United States national team for their two matches during the current international break.

In an official statement on Friday, the club confirmed they had reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation allowing Pochettino and his backroom staff to leave the United States national team once their duties with the side were complete.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported today that Nico Paz has handed United a timely reminder of his rising stardom with two superb goals for Argentina.

The 22-year-old is regarded as the long-awaited heir to Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt for Argentina. He's also a United target after an outstanding season with Como in Serie A.

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Paz unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner to open the scoring in Argentina's 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. He then switched feet and drilled a powerful effort from the edge of the box to make it 3-0.

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Pochettino's arrival could boost United's bid to sign his fellow Argentine. There's a catch, though: Real Madrid hold an €80 million option to re-sign the midfielder in 2027.

His opener for Argentina on Tuesday was a carbon copy of the long-range strike that opened the scoring in Como's 4-1 thrashing of United last month.

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A superb start to the season has made Paz one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

United are expected to back Pochettino in the January transfer window, with a defender and a striker likely on the Red Devils' shopping list.

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Paz has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be tracking his development.

Nico Paz has six goals and eight assists this season: a direct goal involvement every 81 minutes.

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His imposing height helps too. He handles physical pressure more comfortably than many traditional No. 10s.

Who is Nico Paz?

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Born in Tenerife, Spain, Paz is the son of Pablo Paz, who played for Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.

He began his professional career at Real Madrid and spent three years with their reserve side, but struggled to break into the first team. Then came the move to Cono, where he has stolen the spotlight.

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Messi's international retirement means Argentina must hand his No. 10 shirt to another player in their first official match. Numerous reports claim Nico Paz will be the one to wear the legendary shirt going forward.