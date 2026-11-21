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Al-Nassr's defeat by Al-Ahli was not merely a stumble in the Roshn Saudi League title race. It brought back memories of one of the cruellest nights in the history of meetings between the two sides, as the collapse Al-Nassr suffered more than 11 years ago was repeated. They went a goal up, their star Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, and then the match was turned on its head, leaving the side facing yet another defeat after Al-Ahli scored three.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 in Jeddah on Friday in the Clasico postponed from the ninth round. It was a valuable win over the league leaders, and fresh proof that they can turn games around even when trailing.

Al-Nassr couldn't have started better. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 14th minute, handing his side an early advantage and leaving the hosts chasing a way back.

Four minutes later, the Portuguese star had the chance to double the lead from the penalty spot and failed to convert. That miss gave Al-Ahli the opening to regain their composure and get back into the game.

Brazilian Wenderson Galeno found the Al-Nassr net before half-time to equalise, taking the match back to square one and giving his side a major morale boost heading into the break.

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Al-Ahli's character showed more clearly after the restart. English striker Ivan Toney scored the second in the 71st minute, and Brazilian Roger Ibañez struck the third just four minutes later.

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The win takes Al-Ahli to 11 victories over Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, which launched in 2008 and has carried its current name since 2022.

Defeat revives memories of Al Somah's night in 2015

Friday's defeat carries special historical significance. It's only the second time in the Pro League that Al-Nassr have opened the scoring against Al-Ahli and still lost.

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The first came on 22 March 2015, in the 20th round of the 2014-2015 season. Supporters of both clubs still remember that match.

Al-Nassr went two goals up that day through Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and looked set for an important win. Al-Ahli refused to give in, though, and turned it around to win 4-3.

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Syrian star Omar Al Somah was the undisputed hero, scoring a hat-trick, while Osama Hawsawi added another as the pair wrecked Al-Nassr's attempts to hold on to their lead.

Al-Sahlawi scored Al-Nassr's third to complete a hat-trick of his own, but Al Somah's brilliance settled it in Al-Ahli's favour. More than a decade on, the details differ but the ending is the same: Al-Nassr take the lead, Al-Ahli fight back, and Al-Nassr leave the pitch beaten.

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Ivan Toney keeps finding the Al-Nassr net

Ivan Toney just keeps scoring against Al-Nassr. The Englishman's goal in the postponed Clasico took his tally to four in five Saudi League meetings with them.

He scored from the penalty spot, further evidence of his habit of hurting one of Al-Ahli's main rivals, according to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

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Transfermarkt data shows Al-Nassr are now the sixth Saudi side Toney has scored most against in the league, level with Al-Kholood, Damac, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fayha on four goals each.

Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh and Al-Fateh sit above them, having each conceded six to the English striker, while he has scored five against Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.

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Mane's absence adds to Al-Nassr's losses

The bad numbers didn't stop at the Clasico result. Al-Nassr's record without Senegalese star Sadio Mane got worse too. He missed the match for a happy reason: his child was born on the morning of the game, and the coaching staff let him leave the squad.

That's now six defeats for Al-Nassr in the 18 games in which Mane's name was missing from the squad.

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Mane missed 12 matches last season. Al-Nassr lost five of them, winning six and drawing one.

Two of those defeats came against Al-Ahli, one in the Saudi Super Cup final and the other in the first half of the Roshn League season. Al-Qadsiah beat them twice and Al-Hilal once.

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The sixth defeat came against Al-Ahli in the latest Clasico, the first match Mane has missed for Al-Nassr this season and the fourth since he pulled on the yellow shirt.

His first two seasons told a different story. Al-Nassr won all five matches Mane missed in that spell.