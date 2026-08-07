Bizarre scenes: Vitesse goalkeeper lashes out at opponent out of nowhere

The opening round of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie in the 2026/27 season delivered instantly. Newcomers Heracles Almelo looked to have blown a 0-3 lead against VVV-Venlo, only to snatch a 3-4 win thanks to a wonder goal late on. NAC Breda, also newly promoted, came through an eventful night to win 1-2 away at TOP Oss at the death. Vitesse, meanwhile, let victory slip against RKC Waalwijk after an unnecessary red card for goalkeeper Connor van den Berg.

VVV-Venlo v Heracles Almelo 3-4

Tristan van Gilst opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after Chafik Abbas was brought down in the box. Right on half-time, David Vicente Robles doubled the lead, before Jean-Paul N'Djoli made it 0-3 in the 71st minute.

By then, VVV looked finished. Dean Zandbergen dragged all the tension back with two goals in the space of five minutes. Substitute Devy Hendrikx then made it 3-3 in the 86th minute with a fine lob. Heracles hit back two minutes later when N'Djoli sensationally fired in the 3-4, his second of the night.

VVV thought they had rescued a 4-4 in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Heracles still got over the line after a wild finish.

TOP Oss v NAC Breda 1-2

TOP Oss went ahead in the 18th minute through Franslyn Nsingi, who punished sloppy defending by NAC and fired home for 1-0. NAC then created chances through, among others, Paul Gladon and Rio Hillen, but goalkeeper Mike Havekotte kept his side in it several times. After the break, Gladon hit the bar, while Mauresmo Hinoke also struck the woodwork at the other end. Substitute Moussa Soumano equalised in the 69th minute by turning in a rebound at the back post for 1-1.

NAC's late pressure looked set to come to nothing, but manager Carl Hoefkens only introduced 18-year-old Reulen in the 90th minute. It proved an inspired change, because two minutes later Reulen was in the right place to fire NAC to a 1-2 victory after all.

Vitesse v RKC Waalwijk 1-1

Naoufal Bannis put the Arnhem side ahead in the 38th minute after RKC failed to deal with the danger at the back. Before half-time, the Waalwijk side struck both the bar and the post through Jesse van de Haar and Azzedine Dkidak, but still went into the dressing room behind. Late on, Vitesse goalkeeper Connor van den Berg saw red after an elbow, and Finn Stokkers converted the resulting penalty for 1-1. RKC still had a few minutes against ten men to push for the win, but the score stayed the same.

FC Dordrecht v Jong Ajax 2-1

Jong Ajax still took the lead after four minutes through Pharell Nash, who rounded goalkeeper Calvin Raatsie after a pass from Mohamed Abdalla and rolled the ball into the empty net. Two minutes later, Daniël Vetkal had already equalised with a shot that crept into the near corner via the hands of the error-prone goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens.

Then, in the 14th minute, Dordrecht turned the game around completely when Jari Venema picked out the back post and Ayoub Ouarghi fired home the 2-1 from close range. Jong Ajax later had chances to equalise through, among others, Emre Ünüvar, Nash and Gabriël Monserrate, but could not take them.

FC Emmen v Roda JC 1-0

Following a goalless first half in which both sides had chances, Freddy Quispel broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a fine strike into the far corner. Roda JC then pushed for an equaliser and came close to 1-1 in the closing stages, but goalkeeper Luca Karssies preserved the lead with an important save.







