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imago-sport-1083513752.jpgSTEINSIEK.CH
Jochen Tittmar
Translated by

Bitter aftertaste: VfB Stuttgart apparently have to fork out a six-figure sum for the debut of DFB newcomer

UEFA Nations League A
VfB Stuttgart
Nuernberg
Germany
F. Jeltsch

1. FC Nuremberg can hope for an additional financial windfall if former professional Finn Jeltsch makes his debut for the German national team at VfB Stuttgart. That is reported by Bild.

According to the tabloid, the Franconians also secured a separate bonus when the 20-year-old centre-back moved to VfB Stuttgart in February 2025. If the defender now features in his first matches for Germany, the club will pocket a low six-figure sum.

Jeltsch is in the senior squad for the first time and is firmly in the plans for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia on 1 October and away to Greece on 4 October.

The deal, which already brought in a transfer fee of €9.5 million at the time, is proving a complete success for both sides. VfB are unlikely to begrudge Nuremberg the bonus payment. Under coach Sebastian Hoeneß, the right-footer made a real "rocket start", immediately nailed down a regular place and sharply increased his market value.

That rapid rise has also not gone unnoticed by the heavyweights of European football. Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool are all considered concrete suitors for the defender, who in 2025 won the prestigious Fritz Walter Medal in gold, ahead of Said El Mala.

VfB Stuttgart v Viking FK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images

What did Jürgen Klopp say about Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch?

Klopp has also recently turned the spotlight on Jeltsch. "Among the players I was not immediately familiar with, Finn was the first who caught my eye," Germany coach Jürgen Klopp said about Jeltsch. "Because you look at the statistics and think: mate, appearances, eh? What's that all about? And then you take a slightly closer look and realise: an exceptional defender who is doing it very well, has exceptional athleticism and can play."

His qualities have not come out of nowhere. The defender enjoyed major success at youth level and became a U17 world and European champion with Germany's junior side. That generation has now moved increasingly into focus at senior level.

"We became U17 world and European champions," Klopp said: "They should be 20 now. Now, with driving licences, we can use them." With the upcoming internationals, Jeltsch now has the next big stage to further cement his standing at international level.

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