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Bart DHanis

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Big question marks over Feyenoord's 'disappeared' million-pound signing: 'Where is he?'

Feyenoord

Major question marks surround Feyenoord striker Stephano Carrillo. The Mexican, signed from Santos in February 2025 for €2.5 million, is nowhere to be seen.

Dennis te Kloese brought Carrillo to Rotterdam at the time. Feyenoord signed the striker, still only 20, as an investment for the future.

Last summer, Feyenoord decided to loan him to partner club FC Dordrecht. He scored four goals in 34 Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches there.

After returning to Feyenoord in the summer, he has since disappeared without a trace. Robin van Persie sent him back to the reserve team in June, which Adrie Poldervaart manages.

Yet this season, he has not been included in Poldervaart's matchday squad on a single occasion, 1908 notes. The well-informed outlet has no idea what is going on with the Mexican.

According to 1908, he earns a relatively high salary at Feyenoord, which makes him difficult to offload. He is still under contract at De Kuip until mid-2029.

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