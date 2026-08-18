Barcelona have pulled off one of the summer's biggest coups, officially announcing the signing of Spanish midfield star Rodri from Manchester City. The Catalans have hailed it as one of their most important captures in years.

In an official statement today, Tuesday, Barcelona said: "The club announces that it has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri, on a contract running until 30 June 2030."

The announcement followed days after both clubs struck a final agreement, with Manchester City accepting Barcelona's offer of around 76.5 million euros in total (roughly 60 million euros fixed, plus achievable add-ons).

Rodri, 30, has signed a contract until June 2030. He arrived at Barcelona on Monday to complete the formalities, including his medical and the signing of the deal.

The midfielder could not hide his delight at the move. "Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true," he said on arrival. "I am extremely happy and excited to work with my teammates."

Few players in world football can match his current standing. Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024 and was named best player at the 2026 World Cup after leading Spain to the title for the second time in their history. Add to that 12 major trophies across seven seasons at Manchester City, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles.

His arrival should give Barcelona's midfield real steel alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo, particularly with Frenkie de Jong facing months out through injury. The Catalans hope Rodri proves a quality addition as they defend the La Liga title and mount a serious push for the Champions League.

This deal strengthens Barcelona's squad further in a busy summer window that has already brought other new faces, as the club keeps building an ambitious project under the current coaching staff.