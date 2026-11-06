Al-Hilal are edging towards a major call on one of their biggest stars. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari is closing in on a decisive moment, with free agent status fast approaching next January and his current deal running until June 2027. The question now is whether the management are ready to hand him fresh terms despite the physical problems he has endured of late.

This is no routine contract situation. Al-Hilal face a difficult equation: the player's technical and historical worth on one side, the need to judge whether he can keep delivering at the same level on the other. Injuries have started to threaten his time on the pitch.

January puts Al-Hilal before a fateful decision

Come January, Al-Dawsari will be free to open talks with any other club without Al-Hilal's approval, given his contract expires at the end of the current season. That forces the management to settle their stance early, either by opening renewal talks or waiting until the campaign ends to see the picture more clearly.

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What makes the call so tricky is that Al-Hilal are not dealing with an ordinary player. They are weighing up their captain, one of the club's defining symbols over the past years. His standing, though, does not erase the need to consider his technical and physical future, especially with any new contract stretching into the final chapter of his career.

Injuries multiply the question marks

The season so far has been anything but ideal. Al-Dawsari missed the opening stretch through injury and has featured in just 3 matches. He returned to the plans recently, only for a fresh muscle injury to sideline him once more.

These repeated absences leave the management asking whether a 34-year-old can stay sharp across a full season, and how far they can lean on him over the coming period. Such factors may feed directly into any valuation of a renewal, particularly with the club needing players available throughout the campaign rather than in fits and starts.

The captain's value against future calculations

Then there is the other side of the argument. Al-Dawsari boasts a vast record of trophies and experience that make moving him on a hard decision. For years he has been one of the most important keys to Al-Hilal's play, thanks to his attacking quality, his influence in the biggest matches and his leadership in the dressing room.

Caught between the desire to keep a club icon and the fear of the injuries returning, Al-Hilal face a defining decision in the months ahead. Will they gamble on their captain rediscovering his fitness and offer a new contract? Or will they end the relationship at the season's close and open the door to a new phase?